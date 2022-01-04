Global Agricultural Biologicals Market (2021 to 2026) - Advancements in Microbial Research Across the Globe Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top Trends in the Global Agricultural Biologicals Market by Agricultural Biologicals, Biocontrols, Biofungicides, Bioinsecticides, Bionematicides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers, Inoculants, Pheromones, Biological Seed Treatment - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural biologicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from an estimated value of USD 10.6 billion in 2021 to reach USD 18.5 billion by 2026.

Agricultural biologicals market has been gaining wide importance among farmers to produce chemical-free food products with the adoption of natural methods. The increased public awareness of the benefits of integrated pest management has created an understanding of plant defense mechanisms among farmers.

The increasing trend of organic farming, biotic & abiotic factors affecting plant growth, favorable government regulations, hazards of using chemicals on the living organisms and the environment are the major driving factors affecting the growth of the agricultural biologicals market. Poor knowledge of the application of biologicals, storage issues, and other technological constraints are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Bionematicides market to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Bionematicides is the fastest-growing trend among the top trends in this market. Nematodes affect plant growth by infesting the root area, and the problem is witnessed throughout the growing season. Biological controls such as using Paecilomyces lilacinus and Pasteuria nishizawae are being utilized effectively to control nematodes in the US and Europe. It is a severe problem observed in many regions of the world affecting crop production and hence it will gain a significant share of demand among the companies to produce various products in the bionematicides portfolio.

Biocontrols market to be the largest subcategory market among agricultural biologicals during the forecast period

Biocontrols are estimated to account for the largest share in 2021. There has been an increasing demand for the adoption of biological solutions to chemical pesticides, as the latter is believed to be hazardous to human health and environment. They are quicker to register and cheaper as compared to chemicals. These biocontrol agents also prove to be cost-effective when added with a limited amount of chemical pesticides in integrated pest management (IPM) systems.

In the biostimulants market, Europe is estimated to be the largest market in 2021

Europe is an advanced country in terms of the adoption of cutting-edge technology. Greenhouse cultivation is widely practiced in large acres of land. Therefore, factors such as demand for high-value crops, shift towards organic products, awareness of harmful effects of chemical-based farming, and the need to preserve the soil nutrients exhibited significant growth in many European regions such as Germany, France, Spain, and the UK, are expected to propel the biostimulants market in Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Agricultural Biologicals Market

4.2 Agricultural Biologicals Market, by Type

4.3 North America: Agricultural Biologicals Market, by Key Function & Country

4.4 Agricultural Biologicals Market, by Function and Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Introduction

5.2.2 Increase in Organic Agricultural Farm Areas

5.2.3 Growing Demand from the Organic Food Industry

5.2.4 High Costs Associated with the Development of Synthetic Crop Protection Products

5.2.5 Climatic Change and Increase in Abiotic Stresses on Plants

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Initiatives by Government Agencies and Increasing Awareness About the Need for Sustainability in Modern Agriculture

5.3.1.2 Regulatory Pressures and Harmful Effects Associated with Synthetic Plant Protection Products

5.3.1.3 Growing Preference for Organic Products

5.3.1.4 Limited Entry Barriers Resulting in the Entry of Players of Different Tiers

5.3.1.5 Hazards of Using Chemical Fertilizers

5.3.1.6 Strong Demand for High-Value Cash Crops

5.3.1.7 Crop Losses due to Pest Attacks

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Technological and Environmental Constraints for the Use of Biologicals

5.3.2.2 Poor Infrastructure & High Initial Investment

5.3.2.3 Commercialization of Low-Quality Biological Products

5.3.2.4 Short Shelf-Life of Biopesticides

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Advancements in Microbial Research Across the Globe

5.3.3.2 New Target Markets: Asia-Pacific & Africa

5.3.3.3 Need for Development of Broad-Spectrum Formulations in Agricultural Biologicals

5.3.3.4 Rapid Growth in Bio-Control Seed Treatment Solutions

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Lack of Awareness & Low Adoption Rate of Biologicals

5.3.4.2 Supply of Counterfeit and Less-Effective Products

5.3.4.3 Prevalence of Uncertainty on the Regulatory Framework of Agricultural Biologicals, Globally

5.3.4.4 High Preference for Agrochemicals Among Farmers

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.5 Patent Analysis for the Biofertilizers Market

5.5.1 Patent Analysis for the Biopesticides Market

5.6 Patent Analysis for the Biostimulants Market

5.7 Regulatory Framework

5.8 Supply Chain Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

6 Agricultural Biologicals

6.1 Overview

6.2 Competitive Landscape

6.2.1 Introduction

6.2.2 Competitive Scenario & Trends

6.2.2.1 New Product Launches & Developments

6.2.2.2 Agreements, Partnerships, & Collaborations

6.2.2.3 Expansions & Investments

6.2.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.2.3 Company Ranking Analysis

6.3 Regional Market Analysis

7 Biocontrols

7.1 Overview

7.2 Competitive Landscape

7.2.1 Introduction

7.2.2 Competitive Scenario & Trends

7.2.2.1 New Product Launches & Developments

7.2.2.2 Agreements, Partnerships & Collaborations

7.2.2.3 Expansions & Investments

7.2.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2.3 Company Ranking Analysis

7.3 Regional Market Analysis

8 Biofertilizers

8.1 Overview

8.2 Competitive Landscape

8.2.1 Introduction

8.2.2 Competitive Scenario & Trends

8.2.2.1 New Product Launches & Developments

8.2.2.2 Agreements, Partnerships, & Collaborations

8.2.2.3 Expansions & Investments

8.2.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2.3 Company Ranking Analysis

8.3 Regional Market Analysis

9 Biostimulants

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Landscape

9.2.1 Introduction

9.2.2 Competitive Scenario & Trends

9.2.2.1 Agreements, Partnerships & Collaborations

9.2.2.2 New Product Launches, Product Approvals & Registrations

9.2.2.3 Expansions & Investments

9.2.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2.3 Company Ranking Analysis

9.3 Regional Market Analysis

10 Bioinsecticides

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Landscape

10.2.1 Introduction

10.2.2 Competitive Scenario & Trends

10.2.2.1 Agreements, Partnerships & Collaborations

10.2.2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2.2.3 Expansions & Investments

10.2.2.4 New Product Developments & Registrations

10.2.3 Company Ranking Analysis, 2020

10.3 Regional Market Analysis

11 Biofungicides

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Landscape

11.2.1 Introduction

11.2.2 Competitive Scenario & Trends

11.2.2.1 Agreements, Partnerships & Collaborations

11.2.2.2 New Product Launches, Product Approvals & Registrations

11.2.2.3 Expansions & Investments

11.2.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2.3 Company Ranking Analysis

11.3 Regional Market Analysis

12 Bionematicides

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Landscape

12.2.1 Introduction

12.2.2 Competitive Scenario & Trends

12.2.2.1 Agreements, Partnerships & Collaborations

12.2.2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.2.2.3 Expansions & Investments

12.2.2.4 New Product Developments & Product Approvals

12.2.3 Company Ranking Analysis, 2020

12.3 Regional Market Analysis

13 Biological Seed Treatment

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.2.1 Introduction

13.2.2 Competitive Scenario & Trends

13.2.2.1 Agreements, Partnerships & Collaborations

13.2.2.2 New Product Launches, Product Approvals & Registrations

13.2.2.3 Expansions & Investments

13.2.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.2.3 Company Ranking Analysis

13.3 Regional Market Analysis

14 Agricultural Inoculants

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Landscape

14.2.1 Introduction

14.2.2 Competitive Scenario & Trends

14.2.2.1 Agreements, Partnerships & Collaborations

14.2.2.2 New Product Launches, Product Approvals & Registrations

14.2.2.3 Expansions & Investments

14.2.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

14.2.3 Company Ranking Analysis

14.3 Regional Market Analysis

15 Agricultural Pheromones

15.1 Overview

15.2 Competitive Landscape

15.2.1 Introduction

15.2.2 Competitive Scenario & Trends

15.2.2.1 Agreements, Partnerships & Collaborations

15.2.2.2 New Product Launches, Product Approvals & Registrations

15.2.2.3 Expansions & Investments

15.2.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

15.2.3 Company Ranking Analysis

15.3 Regional Market Analysis

16 Company Profiles

16.1 BASF SE

16.2 Bayer AG

16.3 Syngenta AG

16.4 UPL

16.5 Corteva Agriscience

16.6 Isagro S.p.A

16.7 Marrone Bio Innovations

16.8 Evogene Ltd.

16.9 Vegalab SA

16.10 Lallemand

16.11 Valent Biosciences

16.12 Stockton Bio-AG

16.13 Biolchim S.p.A.

16.14 Rizobacter

16.15 Valagro S.p.A.

16.16 Koppert Biological Systems

16.17 Seipasa

16.18 Italpollina

16.19 Haifa Group

16.20 Certis USA LLC

17 Appendix

