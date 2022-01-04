Gander Group Adds Key Strategist

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gander Group, a leader in the casino loyalty gifting space, has added depth to their strategic development team by hiring Kieran Peters, an expert in the analytical side of casino promotions. Peters joins the Gander team with over 15 years of experience in casino gifting, focused on predictive data and audience targeting, while implementing metrics to yield high-return campaigns.
"Kieran's understanding of the data analytics that drive casino promotions will be another strong asset to be utilized by our customers," states Gander Group CEO Josh Blake. "I have known Kieran for several years and have always admired his passion for the numbers and metrics that are the foundation for successful loyalty programs. We are absolutely thrilled to have him on our team!"
Throughout his career, Peters has been exposed to many aspects of casino marketing. From starting as a gift supplier, to a casino marketing start-up, to developing a proprietary analytics platform – he has built his foundation in evaluating new concepts to solve problems and energize marketing efforts.
"I have a passion for learning and a deep desire to solve complex business problems. I was drawn to Gander Group because of the amazing culture, the collaborative environment and the innovative mindset," Peters explains. "I hope with my unique experience I can lend value to the already successful team."
Peters recently moved to Dallas, TX with his wife and three children. He enjoys soccer, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his family.
About Gander Group
An Inc. 5000 company, Gander Group partners with internationally recognized brands and hundreds of casinos across America to provide trend-forward product development and merchandising solutions. Learn more at www.gandergroup.com
Media contact:
Michelle Brown
michelle.brown@gandergroup.com
SOURCE Gander Group
