Scripps to discuss business strategies at Needham Growth Conference on Jan. 13

CINCINNATI, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Symson, president and CEO of The E.W. Scripps Company SSP, Jason Combs, CFO, and Carolyn Micheli, senior vice president of corporate communications and investor relations, will discuss the company's business strategies at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, a virtual event, on Thursday, Jan. 13.
Symson, Combs, and Micheli will hold one-on-one video conference meetings with investors that day, and Symson will participate in a fireside chat with Laura Martin from Needham at 10 a.m. Eastern time.
Live audio of the Symson-Martin conversation will be available from 10-10:40 a.m. Eastern. To listen, visit www.scripps.com and click on "investor information." A replay will be available under "audio/video links" for approximately 30 days.
About Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company SSP is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff, Court TV Mystery, Defy TV and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."
