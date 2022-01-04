TCL To Release its First 144Hz Mini LED TV Series in 2022, Raising the Bar for Responsive Video Gaming on Large Screen TVs

HONG KONG, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), a leading consumer electronics brand, announced during CES 2022 that it will roll out 144Hz Mini LED TVs in 2022 to deliver a more responsive and fluid video gaming experience. The first of a new generation of TV displays, the TCL 144Hz Mini LED TVs can help consumers experience the most out of the latest video games at high frames per second (FPS).
The latest consoles offer a growing number of video games that play at 120 FPS and have optimized many popular older games to play at 120 FPS too. TCL Mini LED TVs with as high as 144Hz refresh rate can give players an important edge, especially for competitive multiplayer games where split-second reaction times are crucial to victory, while casual gamers will also appreciate the extra responsiveness in gameplay.
Powered by TCL's Mini LED technology, this new generation of TVs will elevate the enjoyment of the visuals in games and other action-packed content. With over 1,000 local dimming zones, 2022 TCL Mini LED TVs offer stunning brightness performance, achieving striking contrast and revealing even more details for a truly immersive viewing experience.
By taking a bold step of applying a 144Hz refresh rate display to its 2022 premium Mini LED TV models, TCL reinforces its commitment in Mini LED technology and will continue to invest in it and offer TVs that excite and stimulate.
TCL is aiming to become the top player in the Mini LED TV sector in the coming years with higher production standards, higher energy efficiency and premium image performance.
More details of 2022 TCL Mini LED TVs will be disclosed later in this quarter.
About TCL Electronics
TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.
