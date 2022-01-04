LILEE Systems to showcase its autonomous vehicle and fleet management software at CES 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILEE Systems, the leading provider of transportation safety solutions and autonomous driving systems, will showcase its new autonomous vehicle and fleet management software at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. LILEE will be partnering with H.P.B. Optoelectronics for the exhibition.

Visitors can discover LILEE's autonomous vehicle solution at booth #5671, LVCC Tech East, West Hall. The complete solution includes an ADA-compliant shuttle, LILEE's self-driving system, and a cloud-based platform enabled by LILEE SafeRide for remote monitoring and management.

"LILEE started developing self-driving systems in 2017 and have received a commercial license in Taiwan to operate our Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system on two regular bus lines near rail stations and schools to enhance the existing public transportation services. We are very excited for the opportunity to showcase our autonomous vehicle solution and LILEE SafeRide at CES 2022 and will demonstrate the many possibilities it will deliver," said Jia-Ru Li, CEO of LILEE Systems.

Oscar Hsu, CEO of H.P.B. Optoelectronics, added: "H.P.B. has been dedicated on automotive camera technology development since 1985. At CES, we will unveil our new Instant Clear View System (I.C.V.S) that protects camera lens from droplets, ice, fog, snow and light dusts to better support ADAS and object detection innovations. Our Automotive Ethernet and LiDAR Lite solutions will also help partners and customers meet the growing demand in the self-driving and electric vehicle markets in a more efficient and cost-effective way."

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, LILEE Systems is the trusted partner of North American Class I railroads for Positive Train Control (PTC) implementations. With the same safety-first principle learned from the railroads, LILEE's autonomous vehicles operate fixed route and on-demand services that are monitored and controlled by LILEE SafeRide from the operations control center (OCC) for greater operational awareness, efficiency and safety.

To schedule a meeting and demonstration with LILEE Systems at CES 2022 (booth #5671), please visit https://www.lileesystems.com/ or contact info@lileesystems.com .

About LILEE Systems

LILEE Systems was founded in 2009 by industry leaders in wireless communications and software-defined radio (SDR) with the main purpose of enabling positive train control systems for North American Class I railroads. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with an office in Taipei, Taiwan, LILEE Systems is the leading solution provider of video-based safety and OCC software, passenger connectivity services, and autonomous driving systems.

