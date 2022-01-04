Western Financial Group acquires Ontario Insurance Brokerage Wiesner Insurance Inc.

Latest acquisition adds a significant commercial interest in Ontario
HIGH RIVER, AB, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Western Financial Group is pleased to announce its acquisition of Wiesner Insurance Inc., a high-end full-service insurance brokerage located in southern Ontario.
"We are pleased to announce this new partnership and are excited to work with the team at Wiesner Insurance," says Western Financial Group President and CEO, Kenny Nicholls. "Our organizations share a sharp focus and a strong emphasis on customer and people relationships."
Originally founded in 1991 by Jason Wiesner, Wiesner Insurance Inc. is an independent brokerage serving customers in and around Brampton, a significant trading area west of Toronto, Ontario.
The Wiesner team offers a full line of commercial, personal, and financial services products, with a specialization in commercial products and programs, including employee benefits. The brokerage takes pride in providing boutique-level customer service, based on strong and trusting relationships.
Under the leadership of Jason Wiesner and Nick Rizzuto, and through the efforts of their energetic sales professionals, Wiesner Insurance has been growing rapidly over the last five years.
Wiesner Insurance and Western Financial share important values including a drive to exceed customer expectations, putting customers and people first.
"We are excited to be joining the Western Financial Group family," says Jason Wiesner, Founder and President of Wiesner Insurance. "At Wiesner we are aligned with Western's vision and their community values. Like Western, we place an emphasis on the value of the broker and the level of service we deliver to our customers. This new step is great for our people, customers, and our communities and we are pleased to join an organization that shares our values."
To learn more about Western Financial Group and Wiesner Insurance, visit their websites:
westernfinancialgroup.ca
wiesnerinsurance.com
Western Financial Group Inc.
Western Financial is a diversified insurance services company that has cared for the insurance needs of over one million Canadians for more than one hundred years. Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial provides personal, business, and life insurance services in over 200 communities through sales and service centres, affiliates, and online, making it Canada's insurance broker with the local touch.
Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.
Wiesner Insurance Inc.
Wiesner Insurance is high-end commercial-focused insurance brokerage that provides commercial, personal, and financial services products to Brampton, Ontario and surrounding areas. Founded in 1991 by Jason Wiesner, Wiesner Insurance has helped clients manage their commercial interests and personal assets for more than 30 years.
SOURCE Western Financial Group
