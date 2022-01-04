Banpresto Welcomes the TinyTAN Q posket Collectible Figure Line to America

TOKYO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TinyTAN Q poskets will be launched in the United States. The Q posket line, which has previously been released only in Japan, is much anticipated for all the K-pop and BTS fans in the U.S. Q poskets are available in all seven characters of BTS members, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, and can be pre-ordered where collectibles are sold.
BANPRESTO plans to release further information about the figures on their website at Qposket.us in addition to future production release information and details.
▼ About BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD.
BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD. was established in 2018 to expand products and services among BANDAI's mature fan base worldwide. In 2019, BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD. and BANPRESTO CO., LTD. merged, enabling the provision of a diverse range of products and services to mature fans and further accelerating the pace of business growth of overseas.
▼ About Q posket
Q posket is a collectible figurine line created by Banpresto. With glossy eyes and charming cheeks, the finest quality and meticulous design are the essence of Q posket. The line features popular character from many iconic brands, and its world continues to expand!
▼ About TinyTAN
TinyTAN are seven characters launched in August 2020 by HYBE under the concept of BTS' second ego born in a cute appearance. TinyTAN are loved by many fans worldwide as they embody BTS' characteristics such as appearance and habits as well as their message of positivity and healing conveyed through music and performances. Since their launch, TinyTAN have established multiple global licensing deals cementing their presence as 'characters to look out for'.
▼ Q posket - RELATED LINKS
Official Website: Qposket.us
Twitter: https://twitter.com/QposketUSA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/QposketUSA
©BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
©BIGHIT MUSIC. All Rights Reserved.
Media Contact:
Gail Salamanca
Email: pr@scmedia.com
SOURCE Banpresto
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.