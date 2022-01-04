Jamba® Helps Jumpstart Wellness Journeys with New Plant-Based Smoothie, 'The Go Getter'

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 is here and Jamba® knows it's time for everyone to refocus on their wellness goals as they head into the New Year! To help guests start fresh with their wellness journey, Jamba has introduced a new plant-based smoothie, The Go Getter. The citrus and tropical flavored beverage is blended with matcha green tea, a vegetable and fruit juice blend, mangos, kale, and orange juice. With at least three full servings of vegetables in each smoothie, The Go Getter provides an excellent source of vitamins A and C, which are both antioxidants that help to support immunity.

"For some, it's natural to be motivated to start the new year fresh, but the challenge is staying committed to a sustainable plan that will help us reach our goals long-term. With The Go Getter, Jamba fans can jumpstart their 2022 routines in a way that's easy, convenient, delicious, and portable," said Danielle Fisher, Vice President of Marketing for Jamba. "While consumers often think green drinks can't be delicious, The Go Getter tastes great and is packed with immunity boosting vitamins A and C, which are especially important during the winter months."

The Go Getter is available for purchase in-store, via the Jamba app, or through third-party delivery, now through April 11, 2022. Along with The Go Getter, Jamba guests have a variety of options to help them on their wellness journey including ready-to drink shots, featuring Ginger, Turmeric, and Wheatgrass, and free functional boosts that can be added to the smoothie of their choice, which help to support overall wellness needs like immunity, protein, and energy.

In addition to helping its fans on their wellness journeys in 2022, Jamba is also expanding its list of beverage choices. Now back by popular demand, the Gotcha Matcha and Bold 'n Cold Brew iced beverages topped with a plant-based sweet cloud whip foam topper, will be featured on the menu permanently. Paired with Jamba's Handwiches, including the IMPOSSIBLE™ Handwich, and Spring Veggie Egg Bake, Gotcha Matcha and Bold 'n Cold Brew give Jamba fans a complete breakfast offering at Jamba locations nationwide.

To learn more about Jamba, visit Jamba.com or @JambaJuice on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Jamba®

Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites. Jamba has more than 850 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Japan. For more information and to stay connected, follow @JambaJuice on Twitter and Instagram or visit jamba.com.

Contact:

Kaitlin Plekkenpol

Senior PR Manager, Jamba

kplekkenpol@focusbrands.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jamba-helps-jumpstart-wellness-journeys-with-new-plant-based-smoothie-the-go-getter-301453125.html

SOURCE Jamba