FlexCare Infusion Centers Acquires InfuseAble Care

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexCare Infusion Centers ("FlexCare"), a patient-first platform of ambulatory infusion centers, has announced the acquisition of InfuseAble Care, an ambulatory infusion center provider operating six clinics throughout Greater Phoenix, Tucson and Lake Havasu, Arizona. With the InfuseAble Care acquisition, FlexCare expands its platform into its third state, now operating 11 AIC clinics with five more opening over the next three months.

FlexCare prioritizes comfort, access and convenience while providing patients top-quality care with beneficial treatments in a more cost-effective setting. FlexCare provides reliable infusion services to patients with complex chronic conditions such as Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and others, which require specialty biologic therapies.

"We are thrilled to partner with InfuseAble Care as we continue our mission to expand access to quality infusion care," says Aaron Smith, CEO of FlexCare. "Mark Kharoufeh and Rick Yerondopoulos built an incredible platform, and we are fortunate to add these top-notch operators to our team."

An advocate for patients, FlexCare works with physicians and insurance providers to ensure patient access to prescribed treatments quickly and efficiently, helping referring providers facilitate authorization and benefits eligibility for their patients. With evening, weekend and workday treatment options, and private, comfortable rooms, patients receive high-quality care safely and comfortably.

"We are thrilled to partner with a team committed to providing exceptional care for patients and that shares our mission of providing as many patients as possible access to convenient, comfortable and cost-effective infusion therapies," says Mark Kharoufeh, co-founder of InfuseAble Care. "Our shared visions between FlexCare and InfuseAble Care is what makes this a perfect partnership," says Rick Yerondopoulos, co-founder of InfuseAble Care. "We are excited to join the FlexCare team and to continue to expand our services in underserved markets."

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, FlexCare's current footprint includes centers located in Oklahoma City, OK, Norman, OK, Tulsa, OK and Birmingham, AL, with plans to open additional centers in Alabama (Huntsville, Montgomery, and Mobile) and Oklahoma (Lawton and Stillwater) in the coming months. With the acquisition of InfuseAble Care, FlexCare will also expand the platform's footprint throughout Arizona and the surrounding region.

