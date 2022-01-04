Viracta Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. VIRX, a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that company management is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference.
The pre-recorded webcast will be available for on-demand viewing beginning Monday, January 10, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. ET on the Investors section of the Viracta website under "Events and Webcasts" at https://viracta.investorroom.com/events-and-webcasts. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.
About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy, Nana-Val, in a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive (EBV+) lymphoma and a Phase 1b/2 trial in patients with EBV+ nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors. Viracta is also pursuing the application of its inducible synthetic lethality approach in other virus-related cancers.
For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Ashleigh Barreto
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
abarreto@viracta.com
SOURCE Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
