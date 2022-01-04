ñol

Hyundai Motor America Reports December, Q4 and 2021 Sales

by PRNewswire
January 4, 2022 9:00 AM | 9 min read

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total December sales of 51,340 units, a 23% decrease compared with December 2020. Retail sales declined 11%.

"2021 was a highly-successful year for the Hyundai brand and our retail partners," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We navigated a variety of challenges and sold the most retail units in our history, increasing our retail market share nearly a full point. Shopping activity and consumer interest in our product portfolio remains high, and we are focused on meeting that demand in 2022 and continuing our ascent in the market."

Q4 Results
In the fourth quarter, Hyundai sold 152,446 total (-15%) and 148,169 retail (-5%) units.

2021 Results
For the year, Hyundai sold 738,081 total vehicles, a 19% increase compared with 2020 and the third best year in company history. Venue (+50%), Kona (+18%), Tucson (+22%), Palisade (+5%) and Nexo (+107%) established new annual total sales records.

On the retail front, Hyundai sold 694,349 retail units, the highest yearly retail sales total ever, for a 23% gain. Hyundai fleet sales in 2021 were down 24%, representing 6% of total volume.

December, Q4 and Year-to-Date Total Sales Summary


Dec-21

Dec-20

% Chg

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

% Chg

2021 YTD

2020 YTD

% Chg

Hyundai

51,340

66,278

-23%

152,446

178,844

-15%

738,081

622,269

19%

December Product and Corporate Activities

  • Consumer Electronics Show: Later today at 3 p.m. PT, Hyundai will present its future vision for robotics and the metaverse during the company's CES press conference; livestream available here
  • IONIQ 5 Sales: Hyundai delivered the all-new, all-electric IONIQ 5 to the first customers on both the west and east coasts
  • Tucson XRT: Hyundai introduced the rugged 2022 Tucson XRT trim
  • KBB Best Buy Award: The 2022 Santa Fe was selected as the 2022 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award in the 2-Row Midsize SUV segment
  • Kentucky Donations: Hyundai and its Kentucky dealers announced donations of $150,000 to support Western Kentucky following the recent tornadoes

Model Total Sales

Vehicle

Dec-21

Dec-20

% Chg

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

% Chg

2021 YTD

2020 YTD

%Chg

Accent

844

1,559

-46%

4,778

3,660

31%

19,614

15,975

23%

Elantra

5,193

10,849

-52%

18,316

30,372

-40%

124,422

105,475

18%

Ioniq

1,361

2,039

-33%

4,329

4,331

0%

19,885

13,570

47%

Ioniq 5

153

0

---

153

0

---

153

0

---

Kona

5,299

8,349

-37%

19,141

23,440

-18%

90,069

76,253

18%

Nexo

37

13

185%

148

70

111%

430

208

107%

Palisade

6,882

8,123

-15%

21,866

22,078

-1%

86,539

82,661

5%

Santa Cruz

3,000

0

---

7,049

0

---

10,042

0

---

Santa Fe

8,698

12,500

-30%

22,415

30,337

-26%

112,071

100,757

11%

Sonata

3,514

8,059

-56%

12,682

23,871

-47%

93,142

76,997

21%

Tucson

13,842

11,881

17%

34,902

32,518

7%

150,949

123,657

22%

Veloster

71

267

-73%

372

1,006

-63%

2,112

7,591

-72%

Venue

2,446

2,639

-7%

6,295

7,161

-12%

28,653

19,125

50%

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 730,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-america-reports-december-q4-and-2021-sales-301453354.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: automotiveSales ReportsTransportation/Trucking/RailroadPress Releases

