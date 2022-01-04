Coble, Gundersen, Nayga, Mishra, Roe, and Smale Named Class of 2022 AAEA Fellows

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recognition as an AAEA Fellow is AAEA's most prestigious honor. The main consideration for selecting Fellows is continuous contribution to the advancement of agricultural or applied economics as defined by the Vision Statement. Achievements may be in research, teaching, extension, administration, and/or other contributions to public or private sector decision-making.

The 2022 AAEA Fellows Class will receive their award at the 2022 AAEA Annual Meeting in Anaheim, CA. In alphabetical order the class is as follows:



Keith Coble , Mississippi State University

, Craig Gundersen , Baylor University

, Rudy Nayga , Texas A&M University

, Ashok Mishra , Arizona State University

, Brian Roe , The Ohio State University

, The Melinda Smale , Michigan State University

The AAEA Business Office would like to be the first to formally congratulate our upcoming Fellows.

