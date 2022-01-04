INTRODUCING HEARTBOX, A NEW WAY TO SEND A CUSTOMIZED GIFT WITH HEART AND HUGS

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The best gifts come from the heart and Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW today announced the launch of a new branded gifting solution with HeartBox™ which provides stylish, themed, and specially curated gift boxes for a convenient online option for a wide range of adult-to-adult gifting occasions. The assortment of products included in each HeartBox is elegantly packaged and designed to surprise and delight by including a variety of well-coordinated items selected to celebrate or acknowledge a special occasion. Plus, each HeartBox offering features its own exclusive huggable, high-quality teddy bear designed by Build-A-Bear, that can be customized with a personal voice message directly from the gift-giver, enabling every HeartBox to be truly one-of-a-kind!

"HeartBox is being launched and was conceptualized as a new gifting initiative within Build-A-Bear's multi-dimensional product suite. Our brand has long been known for delivering wonderful experiences, creating special memories, and enhancing celebrations," said President and Chief Executive Officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Sharon Price John. "Each themed gift box includes a range of coordinated products including an exclusive teddy bear that can be customized with a recorded message on a voice chip making HeartBox a distinctive choice that will not only delight the recipient, but capture the hearts of the large number of consumers participating in the adult-to-adult gift-giving and gift box market which has been meaningfully expanding over the past few years," Ms. John continued.

"The launch of HeartBox is reflective of our ongoing evolution into the large and growing gifting category. This new introduction represents a natural strategic extension as it is estimated that well over one-third of Build-A-Bear's revenue is already related to birthdays or other gift-giving occasions. With HeartBox, Build-A-Bear expects to leverage our knowledge, trust and expertise of creating special memories to the growing tween, teen and adult consumer-base which now represents over 40% of sales. We also plan to support the HeartBox launch with enhanced digital marketing programs and recently expanded supply chain and fulfillment capabilities," concluded Ms. John.

There will initially be four boxes from the gifting experts at HeartBox. Each gift is carefully curated with heart to deliver a meaningful gift for many occasions. The Romantic at Heart Box is the perfect way to share some heartfelt wishes with a carefully curated gift box full of goodies, while the Little Bit of Sunshine Box is sure to make them smile bright! This box is a golden gift idea for someone looking to brighten the day of a loved one. The Hooray! It's Your Birthday Box is a great way to start the party with birthday treats made to celebrate the one day a year that's all about them. It's the best way to go all out for their special day! And the You're the Best Box is ideal for friend gifts, gal pal gifts, thank you gifts or any "just because" moment, because the best person deserves the best gift.

More boxes will be added throughout the year for practically every gifting occasion to deliver thoughtful gifts with ease. Send a HeartBox today at giftheartbox.com!

Images can be found here.

Follow HeartBox on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter.

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on www.buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder" as well as the new "Bear Builder 3D Workshop". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW posted total revenue of $255.3 million in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-heartbox-a-new-way-to-send-a-customized-gift-with-heart-and-hugs-301452954.html

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop