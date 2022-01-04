/R E P E A T -- Statement by Minister Hussen on Tamil Heritage Month/

In Canada, January is Tamil Heritage Month
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Tamils across Canada mark the start of Tamil Heritage Month.
Canada is proud to be home to one of the largest Tamil diasporas in the world, and this month we honour the many great contributions that Tamil Canadians have made and continue to make to our country.
From politics, to health, sports, business and other fields, Tamil Canadians continue to enrich our society. As we start this month, I encourage all Canadians to learn more about the many achievements of Tamil Canadians, while also reflecting on the stories of courage and resilience from the community.
Tamil Heritage Month is also a great opportunity for us to recognize and celebrate one of our greatest strengths as a country: our diversity. Though this year's celebrations will once again be different, I know that it will be a month filled with pride and joy.
As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada, I invite Canadians from coast to coast to coast to celebrate the rich Tamil language and culture through the month of January and beyond. I wish you all a wonderful Tamil Heritage Month!
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
