Modera Wealth Management Expands to New York

WESTWOOD, N.J., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modera Wealth Management, LLC, a national fee-only comprehensive financial planning firm, is pleased to announce it has expanded to New York through a transaction with Greystone Wealth Advisors, LLC as of January 1, 2022. Modera has maintained a client-first philosophy from its inception in 1983. Since then, the firm has grown its geographical footprint and added depth and breadth. Before the addition of its new colleagues who bring a presence in New York City and Westchester County, the firm also had locations in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida and served clients throughout the country. As of January 2022, Modera is comprised of 90 employees, of which 42 are CFP® certificants, 10 CFAs, 5 CPAs, 6 MBAs, 4 EAs, and 4 ChFCs.
"Greystone and Modera share an investment approach and wealth management philosophy, and both are dedicated to providing independent, fee-only advice to clients. This will enhance the expertise we can provide to our clients." - Timothy Clark, Principal and Wealth Manager at Modera, previously Founding Principal of Greystone Wealth Advisors, LLC.
"We continue to grow our firm to better serve our clients and provide more career path trajectory opportunities for our staff. Our expansion to New York with Greystone supports our continued commitment to the fee-only approach and independence." – Tom Orecchio, CEO, Principal and Wealth Manager.
About Modera
Modera offers fee-only, customized financial guidance. Every client is cared for by a team of financial specialists focused on addressing their needs, helping them to avoid pitfalls, and keeping them focused on their goals. Modera works primarily with individuals, families, retirement plan sponsors and non-profit institutions. In addition to portfolio management, Modera provides clients with financial planning services including retirement planning, design, and implementation, estate planning, income tax planning and risk analysis. In addition, Modera offers specialized services to corporate executives, business owners, dental professionals, and other medical specialties. www.moderawealth.com
Modera Wealth Management., LLC ("Modera") is an SEC-registered investment advisor with places of business in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Modera may only transact business in those states in which it is registered or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration requirements. SEC registration does not imply any level of skill or training. For information pertaining to our registration status, fees and services, please contact us or refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure web site (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov) to obtain a copy of our disclosure statement set forth in Form ADV Part 2A. Please read the disclosure statement carefully before you invest or send money.
SOURCE Modera Wealth Management, LLC
