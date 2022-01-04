Ambient Weather App 3.5 Changes the Face of Mobile Weather

BOOTHWYN, Pa., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest version of the world's most dynamic app for weather enthusiasts, Ambient Weather® App v. 3.5, has been released and is now available for both iOS and Android devices. Connecting users with a community that shares their interests in all things weather, this new update is more personal, more social, and hyper-local. By bringing together a blend of active creators and consumers, the app encourages users to share their own weather forecasts and photos to an ever-growing community. Creators contribute real-time measurements, commentary, local weather imagery, and timelapse videos. Consumers interact with and view data directly from the largest network of personal weather stations and weather cameras all over the globe.

"We created a unique blend of interactive weather data and enhanced weather imagery with social commentary, giving our community more control over how they interact with weather and how they can keep their communities informed," explains Michael Naughton, Chief Product Officer.

Ambient Weather, a leader in the personal weather station market, has consistently been the go-to platform for weather enthusiasts. Our comprehensive suite of weather instruments and intuitive web-based dashboards make it easy to collect, view, and share weather data. Now, with the release of its latest mobile app, Ambient Weather provides an even more immersive experience for its community wherever they want to go.

Connecting Creators and Consumers

Our dual mission is to connect weather consumers with the data they need and creators with the tools to share it. With features like our interactive map and localized data, users can explore conditions across their community or see how the weather may impact an upcoming trip. The app also includes social commentary from other users, so they can stay informed and connected about current conditions or severe weather events. Creators use their personal weather stations and camera to broadcast local data, share weather imagery and even build their own forecasts.

The Fastest Growing Network of Personal Weather Stations

The Ambient Weather Network is the fastest growing network of personal weather stations (PWSs), with over 150,000 active stations contributing real-time data to the service. This gives our users unparalleled on-site coverage of weather conditions. With this new app, we bring the most localized, accurate weather to users' fingertips.

A Community of Weather Enthusiasts

This latest release expands the app's appeal beyond the station owner to a broader weather audience. When Ambient Weather first launched the mobile app, the focus was exclusively on providing value to station owners. We learned from our users that there was added value in sharing this information within the network. And now with this latest release, we offer this value to a broader range of weather enthusiasts. Ambient Weather 3.5 changes the face of mobile weather for everyone.

The free app is now available for download in the iOS App Store and Android Google Play Store.

About Nielsen-Kellerman:

Nielsen-Kellerman (NK) is the parent company for a family of measuring and monitoring technology brands focused on providing the accurate performance and weather data needed for safety, business success, research and defense, as well as athletic and recreational activities. NK specializes in building products that perform in the most challenging outdoor environments, from the water to the desert. NK's largest division is the weather division, encompassing Kestrel® Weather and Environmental Meters, Ambient Weather® Stations and internet dashboards, and RainWise® Rain Gauges and PVMet Solar Monitoring Systems. NK also designs and builds NK Sports Performance electronics for rowing and paddling, Kestrel® Ballistics Meters and MagnetoSpeed(R) Shooting Accessories for long-range shooting, and Blue Ocean Rugged Megaphones for outdoor use. NK makes the majority of its products in the USA and is proud to be both a recognized leader in Lean Manufacturing and an award-winning top workplace. For more information, visit www.nkhome.com.

