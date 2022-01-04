Brand Wings Strengthens Its Sales Enablement Platform with Email Campaign Builder

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brand Wings today announced the launch of Email Campaign Builder, a powerful new feature included in the Brand Wings sales enablement platform. Email Campaign Builder makes it easy for sales representatives to send highly personalized brand-compliant emails to their contacts in any volume and receive analytics on the campaign's effectiveness.
"While there are many email marketing software platforms in the market, one feature that most lack is brand control," said Jason Kammes, Chief Revenue Officer of Brand Wings. "Those other programs allow users to upload nearly any logo, image, or digital asset into the email template, regardless of whether those assets are brand compliant. Brand Wings, with its Email Campaign Builder feature, solves those problems for brands."
Previously, sales and marketing teams often became frustrated in managing email campaigns that require both content customization and brand compliance. "Effectively, there was a trade-off between user flexibility and brand control," Kammes added. "Brand Wings changes that by allowing only brand compliant assets to be used in email campaigns while also allowing content customization."
How Email Campaign Builder works;
Using the intuitive Brand Wings portal, the brand's portal administrator can design and edit an email campaign by simply building a template that automatically loads the brand's correct logo and other digital assets. The administrator can then customize the email content and maintain multiple versions of the campaign.
Sales teams can access the template and send their email campaigns to their contacts. The template contains merge tags that automatically personalize the content using brand guidelines.
Plus, both the brand manager and the sales teams can view real-time analytics about the effectiveness of the email campaign. The Brand Wings activity stream shows when the sales rep sent out a particular email campaign and other details such as clicks, downloads, bounces, or unsubscribe actions.
In addition to the feature of Email Campaign Builder, the Brand Wings sales enablement platform offers sales teams many other benefits, including:
- Brand asset management in one central location for all brand marketing content such as presentations, case studies, documents, images, and videos. Sales teams can easily locate, download, or distribute the assets they need when they need them.
- One-to-one asset personalization allows brands to define templates (PDF, PowerPoint, or Word) that can be customized or co-branded according to the business rules defined. Sales teams are empowered to easily create on-brand, personalized content for their customers and leads.
- Brand Wings Analytics provides real-time business intelligence into sales operations and marketing effectiveness. Easy-to-understand dashboards provide dynamic targets and KPI's.
Email Campaign Builder feature is now generally available to all current and prospective Brand Wings portal customers.
About Brand Wings: West Chicago, Illinois-based Brand Wings is a SaaS-based marketing automation platform provider with a goal to simplify brand marketing and enable sales teams. Its vision is to enable brands and their channel partners to achieve limitless success through greater communication, information, and knowledge. By deploying Brand Wings through their channel partners, brands can grow their channel efficiency, knowledge, and mindshare, while improving their brand consistency. For more information about Brand Wings or to schedule a demo, visit http://www.brandwings.com.
