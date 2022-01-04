North Carolina Public Service Commission Approves Acquisitions By Red Bird Water Utility Operating Company, A Division of Central States Water Resources

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved the acquisitions of wastewater utilities located in Carteret county by Red Bird Water Utility Operating Company, a division of Central States Water Resources (CSWR), one of the 15 largest investor-owned water and wastewater utilities in the U.S.

The acquisitions by Red Bird Water represent approximately 170 connections.

"We have a recognized track record of purchasing water and wastewater utility systems that are in severe disrepair – often posing a very real danger to both public health and safety and the environment -- and quickly bringing them into compliance," said Josiah Cox, president of Red Bird Water and CSWR. "There's much work to be done, so we're going to roll up our sleeves, make the necessary investments needed to ensure these systems are managed safely and reliably, and get to work."

The North Carolina Utilities Commission approved the application determining the need for the service, Red Bird Water's qualifications to serve, the company's financial ability to provide service, Red Bird Water's economic feasibility to serve, and promotion of serving the public interest.

"Our capital investments and increased daily operating expenditures will significantly increase the reliability of these systems," added Cox. "We'll improve wastewater treatment quality, focus on environmental protection, provide for remote monitoring, 7-day-a-week, 24-hour access to customer service support, expand bill payment options and more."

The acquisitions mark the entry of Central State Water Resources (CSWR) – the parent company of Red Bird Water Utility Operating Company – into the state of North Carolina. CSWR serves customers in Arkansas, Arizona, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

ABOUT RED BIRD WATER

Red Bird Water Utility Operating Company is a division of Central States Water Resources (CSWR) which is transforming how water utilities work by using technology and innovation to bring safe, reliable and environmentally responsible water resources to every community in the U.S. The company has water and wastewater operations or pending acquisitions across the nation, including in Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Learn more about CSWR at CentralStatesWaterResources.com or Red Bird Water at Redbirdwateruoc.com.

