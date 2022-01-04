Binah.ai's Newest Video-based Blood Pressure Monitoring Capability Named CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Binah.ai, the leading provider of general health and wellness video-based monitoring tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI), announced today that its recently released, video-based blood pressure monitoring, was named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree.

"The ability to now add video-based blood pressure monitoring capabilities, using only the device's camera, to our already robust Health Data Platform, takes us into a new frontier of what is possible for health and wellness," said David Maman, CEO and Founder of Binah.ai. "It also brings us a step closer to achieving Binah.ai's mission of allowing basic and universally accessible health and wellness services for everyone, anywhere. Once again, following our win in 2020, it is an honor to have this milestone recognized by the world's most influential technology event."

This year's CES Innovation Award program received a record high number of submissions. The program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. This is the second time Binah.ai has received a CES Innovation Award for its technology, after being named an honoree in 2020 for its video-based AI-powered digital healthcare app in the Health & Wellness category.

About Binah.ai

Binah.ai's software-only, video-based Health Data Platform is the next stage in the evolution of health and wellness monitoring. By eliminating the need for wearables and dedicated hardware devices and transforming smartphones, tablets and laptops into health and wellness monitoring tools, Binah.ai is enabling healthcare, insurance and wellness industries worldwide to access an extensive range of health parameters, just by having users look into their device's camera. Delivering on its vision and mission to support healthcare anywhere, Binah.ai is making access to user-provided health data fast, simple and affordable and empowering organizations to provide quality, personalized care and services at lower costs.

For more information on Binah.ai, please visit: http://www.binah.ai or write to us at info@binah.ai.

The solution is not a medical device and should be considered as a self-assessment tool only.

