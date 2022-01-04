Nature's Sunshine Appoints Tess Roering to Board of Directors

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nature's Sunshine) NATR, a leading natural health and wellness company engaged in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products, has appointed Tess Roering to its board of directors effective January 1, 2022. Nature's Sunshine's board will now consist of ten directors with nine serving as independent directors.
"Tess has extensive experience in creating omnichannel business strategies for global brands," said Terrence Moorehead, President and CEO of Nature's Sunshine. "Her work with active lifestyle brands, including Athleta and CorePower Yoga, will be invaluable in assisting our efforts as we continue the transformation of our business."
Roering joins NSP with nearly 30 years of senior management experience in brand management and marketing at several leading companies, most recently serving as the Chief Commercial Officer at CorePower Yoga, doubling the yoga chain's number of studios and driving 2.5x revenue growth over five years.
Prior to CorePower Yoga, Roering was a Vice President and Head of Marketing for Athleta, a division of Gap Inc., where she repositioned the brand, built awareness and drove multi-channel growth, propelling the brand from a catalog and web-based business to a strong omni-channel business. While at Gap, Inc., Roering also held various senior marketing roles on the Gap and Old Navy brands. She previously held marketing roles with Visa International, Hotwire, Addis Group, The Gillette Company, American Express and Special Olympics International. Roering holds a Master of Business Administration from Duke University and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Stanford University.
"I look forward to leveraging my passion for health and wellness and expertise in building compelling omnichannel brands to help Nature's Sunshine implement their aggressive growth strategy, while maintaining their commitment to providing their consultants and consumers the highest-quality nutritional supplements and personal care products," said Roering. "Through collaboration with the rest of the board and Nature's Sunshine's management team, we'll continue to transform this exciting business to the benefit of all stakeholders." In addition to Roering's appointment, Nature's Sunshine appointed Mr. Curtis Kopf to its board of directors effective January 1, 2022.
About Nature's Sunshine
Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures its products at its state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.
