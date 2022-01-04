HERBL Enters Distribution Partnership with Jungle Boys and Final Bell

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HERBL , California's largest cannabis supply chain company, in tandem with Final Bell , an innovative developer of cannabis equipment, technology, and processes, announced an exclusive distribution partnership with Jungle Boys , a collective of Los Angeles-based cultivators with a singular mission: to grow the best and cleanest cannabis. In this partnership, HERBL will distribute Jungle Boys strains and efficiently scale their wholesale business statewide while maintaining the quality and integrity of their small-batch releases that have helped the brand to achieve cult status.

Through this partnership, HERBL will be the exclusive distribution partner of Jungle Boys. This will mark the first time Jungle Boys flower is available for distribution statewide in California. Their cannabis has previously been exclusively available through Jungle Boys' own retail locations and a handful of others. The partnership will also utilize Final Bell's state-of-the-art facility and manufacturing capabilities in Van Nuys to produce a full line of retail-ready, strain-specific vaporization and infused products and to co-pack flower and retail point-of-purchase displays.

HERBL will immediately begin to distribute Jungle Boys strains and products to dispensaries throughout California. With the support of HERBL, licensed California cannabis retailers can expect to see weekly releases of Jungle Boys fan favorites and brand new cultivars.

"At HERBL, we strive to team up with the best brands in California cannabis to foster even deeper relationships between brands and retail partners," said Mike Beaudry, CEO of HERBL. "Customers have camped out for hours ahead of Jungle Boys' product drops, and we are honored to be their distribution partner to help make these sought-after products more accessible in the largest cannabis market in the country."

"Jungle Boys has worked hard to become what we are today," said Ivan, creator of Jungle Boys. "One of the key parts of our DNA is that we constantly drop new strains, in small batches, and our product is always fresh on the shelf. Keeping a deep menu of cultivars in frequent rotation makes it inherently difficult to fit traditional distribution models, but by aligning with HERBL and Final Bell we are able to do just that without sacrificing quality."

About HERBL

HERBL is California's leading cannabis supply chain company servicing more than 900+ storefront and non-storefront retail licensees. Founded in 2016, HERBL brings the state's top cannabis retailers and best-selling brands together through innovative technology, unparalleled service, a dedicated sales team, and high-security, state-of-the-art facilities and fleet. HERBL's team consists of a strong mix of legacy cannabis operators and entrepreneurs alongside distribution and retail experts with extensive experience in large-scale global supply chains. Exclusive brand partners include the #1 selling flower, vape, and concentrate brands. To learn more, visit www.HERBL.com or follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , or Twitter .

About Final Bell

Final Bell is enabling innovation at scale for the cannabis industry. Founded by experienced cannabis industry operators, Final Bell offers an owned, end-to-end manufacturing solution that allows leading cannabis brands to outsource packaging, hardware, manufacturing, sales, and marketing, to quickly move new product ideas from concept to shelf across multiple geographies. With unparalleled, hands-on experience at all levels of the cannabis industry, deep roots in global manufacturing and CPG, and a focus on continuous improvement in all areas of its business, Final Bell helps leading brands – from craft producers to the largest multi-state operators – innovate, grow and continue disrupting the industry. For more information about Final Bell, visit finalbell.com .

About Jungle Boys

Jungle Boys is a collective of Los Angeles-based cultivators with a singular mission: to grow the best and cleanest cannabis. Established in 2006, Jungle Boys' dedication to their craft has earned them a top spot in today's crowded cannabis industry and an unrivaled, cult-like following of cannabis connoisseurs. Known for their ever-expanding strain library, unique cultivars, and a constantly rotating menu of fire flavors, the culture is always waiting to see what Jungle Boys drops next. To learn more about Jungle Boys, visit jungleboys.com.

