Women on Purpose Owner Cindy Watson Launches New Podcast

UTTERSON, Ontario, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cindy Watson of Women on Purpose and Watson Labour Law has launched a new podcast For Lawyers Only: Practicing with Purpose.
The new podcast focuses on interviewing lawyers and other professionals about how they maintain passion for what they do and escape the soul-sucking fight-mode of traditional practice.
Cindy wishes to provide an audience of lawyers with a toolbox of information when it comes to their practice.
Practicing With Purpose will:
- Share personal stories from professionals about where they started and how they got to be successful in law of their related field.
- Provide insight on practicing with heart and not getting bogged down by a rigorous set of rules and techniques.
- Show listeners why it is so important to help others share their passion in the law for the good of themselves and for their practice.
The debut episodes feature:
- A real conversation about being an immigrant and helping those in need with empathy and purpose.
- The importance in connecting a lawyer with the right team and promoting more equity and diversity in the workplace.
- Making the transition from the business you are passionate about to helping others like you in the law sphere.
- And so much more!
Tune in on January 3rd on any of the following apps to listen to Cindy's informative conversations:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/practicing-with-purpose-for-lawyers-only/id1594428169
Google: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vcHJhY3RpY2luZ3dpdGhwdXJwb3Nl
Amazon:
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/5950920a-0465-416c-9757-fc3f0adcf83f/practicing-with-purpose-for-lawyers-only?
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/3eNC8lAQjToeGHogTbsXv4
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/practicing-with-purpose-for-lawyers-only
TuneIn
https://tunein.com/podcasts/Business--Economics-Podcasts/Practicing-with-Purpose-For-Lawyers-Only-p1568135/
iHeart Radio
Fans of the podcast can contact producer Emma Medina via email at emma@marketdominationllc.com to provide feedback and ideas for the podcast, or to become a guest on the show.
Connect with Cindy Watson:
Website: https://watsonlabourlaw.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/womenonpurposecommunity/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WomenOnPurpose1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/womenonpurposecoaching/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCHOGOsk0bkijtwq8aRrtdA
Media Contact
Tetan Brannen, Market Domination LLC, +1 7164082578, Tetan@marketdominationllc.com
SOURCE Women on Purpose
