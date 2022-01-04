The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces the selection of Susan Holliday, a strategic advisor and board member, for the Fall 2021 Awardees

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces that after a competitive search, Susan Holliday, a strategic advisor and board member, has been selected for the Fall 2021 EWA Cohort.

Ms. Holliday has over thirty years' experience in global financial services, with a concentration on insurance and fintech. She was recently appointed as a board director of Tangerine Financial, a UK PE backed company investing in financial services in Africa. In addition, she serves on the advisory board of Solera Inc., a PE owned software company working with the automotive and insurance sectors. Ms. Holliday is a senior advisor at the IFC, part of the World Bank Group, and is a non-resident scholar for the Insurance Information Institute.

She has worked with companies in early-stage start-up phase to major global leaders and has expertise spanning across new technologies and traditional financial services. Additionally, Ms. Holliday has served on boards in four countries and is a qualified financial expert and certified risk expert. She completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2014.

"Susan's career brings a unique worldwide perspective to EWA having worked in global roles for the last 30 years, including emerging markets in Africa, Asia and Latin America," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of EWA. "She is a renowned adviser and speaker all around the world, which is why we look forward to integrating her distinctive background and prominent niche into our EWA community. We have much to learn from her," added Larraine.

"As my career progressed, it became apparent to me that women were not always achieving their full potential. I am so honored to join the EWA community of inspiring, accomplished women. We have so much to learn from each other's rich and varied experiences and I so appreciate the support, friendship, tears and laughter we share as I embark on the next phase of my life," commented Ms. Holliday.

Previously, Ms. Holliday was a Principal Industry Specialist at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), advising on their first ever insurtech investments, led the women's insurance program and is the author of several reports on fintech and financial services. Previously, she was Head of Strategy for the global reinsurance business unit of Swiss Re and prior to that, Head of Investor Relations. She also held senior management positions at UBS and JP Morgan.

The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) selects high potential, high level Exceptional Women from multiple industries, develops and mentors them with guidance and career redesign advice to propel them to sustainable success - one woman at a time. Their year-long program enables the EWA to be connected for life to their ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders move into positions of significance. Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenawardees.com/



