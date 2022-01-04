INTRODUCING THE MOST DELICIOUS UNSOLVED CASE OF 2022: TURKEY HILL'S NEW MYSTERY FLAVOR

CONESTOGA, Pa., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turkey Hill, one of America's favorite ice cream brands, is adding a new limited-edition flavor to their portfolio, but the flavor is a mystery and its sure to get fans talking. For the first time ever, Turkey Hill is inviting flavor detectives across the nation to crack the case of its all-new Mystery Flavor, a taste so mysterious you'll probably have to go through more than a few scoops before you guess right. The new flavor is sure to be the most delicious mystery of 2022 and starting this winter, fans across the nation can test their luck at guessing the flavor for a chance to win free ice cream for life.
"Surprising our fans with a delicious, but mysterious new flavor is what the Mystery Flavor is all about," said Kriston Ohm, Vice President, Marketing. "We like to have fun at Turkey Hill and we couldn't pass up the opportunity to bring the unexpected to the freezer aisle. Our new Mystery Flavor is sure to sneak some mystery and intrigue into homes across the nation—we can't wait for you to try it."
Fans won't have to wait long to learn the Mystery Flavor as Turkey Hill will uncover the mystery on March 15. From now until then, scan the QR code on pack or visit www.turkeyhill.com/mysteryflavor to submit your best guess. Subject to official rules at www.turkeyhill.com/mysteryflavor. The Mystery Flavor is now available in freezer aisles at retailers nationwide, starting at an SRP of $4.29. For more information and official rules, please visit www.turkeyhill.com/mysteryflavor.
ABOUT TURKEY HILL
Turkey Hill is the fourth largest premium ice cream brand and one of the leading refrigerated iced tea brands in the nation. In 2019, the Turkey Hill facility, in Conestoga PA, made the switch to 100 percent renewable energy, drawing clean, sustainable power from nearby hydroelectric dams and two wind turbines. For more information about Turkey Hill, its products and its environmental commitment, visit www.turkeyhill.com or follow Turkey Hill on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or the Turkey Hill Nation.
Media Contact:
Nirmala Singh
nirmala.singh@zenogroup.com
SOURCE Turkey Hill
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.