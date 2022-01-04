Another Broken Egg Cafe® Debuts a New Look in Charleston, South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Broken Egg Cafe is unveiling its newest cafe redesign on January 10, 2022, at its Charleston location. The Charleston Cafe is the latest Another Broken Egg Cafe location to adopt the brands "New South" design. The cafe will host a celebration week full of daily giveaways to thank its loyal fans and show off the new look. In addition to the "New South" reimaging, the award-winning brand is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts with a full bar producing hand-crafted cocktails.

After the official reopening, the cafe will host a celebration week from Monday, January 10 to Friday, January 14. Guests can win prizes and merchandise among other giveaways while experiencing the fresh design. Each day of the week features a special promotion, like free breakfast for a year, available for a limited number of guests. Another Broken Egg Cafe will continue to host celebration week events in future remodels to celebrate the "new south" reimaging and give back to its loyal customers. To learn more about upcoming reimaging events please visit http://grandopening.newatabe.comhttps://bit.ly/3BXigS3.

Another Broken Egg Cafe has recently introduced its "New South" design with the vision of a reimagined brunch experience. Many cafes are in the process of being reimaged, and moving forward, new cafes will feature this light, bright, modern design that honors the brand's southern-inspired heritage while appealing to all who enjoy dining out for breakfast and brunch. Most importantly, the New South design significantly highlights the brand's full bar, driving visibility and ultimately incremental sales of Another Broken Egg Cafe's signature, hand-crafted cocktails - which have become a must-have for many brunch consumers today. Additionally, the design provides the opportunity to double the cafe's bar seating by providing bar access to patio diners.

The brand is one of the fastest-growing, franchised breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation and is the only franchised brand in the daytime cafe segment that offers a full bar, complete with signature, hand-crafted cocktails.

Another Broken Egg Cafe offers a Southern-inspired menu featuring traditional menu options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Shrimp N' Grits; a seasonal menu which currently features items such as the Louisiana Creole Benedict and Bloody Molly; as well as an abundance of signature cocktails including the Spiked Spiced Rum Cold Brew, Pomegranate Mule, and Abe Famous Infused Mary™.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only franchised concepts in the country, with more than 75 locations in 15 states and dozens more in development. With over 25-years' experience in the daytime cafe category, the company was honored in July 2021 by Franchise Business Review as one of its 30 Top Food Franchises to Own based on the survey feedback of existing franchisees. FSR magazine named Another Broken Egg Cafe its Breakout Franchise Brand of the Year for 2020, and FSR Magazine ranked Another Broken Egg Cafe among its 10 Best Full-Serve Restaurant Franchise Deals for 2019. The brand is well-positioned for expanded growth with a new prototype, re-engineered menu and bar of the future initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and profits for the individual cafes. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com.

