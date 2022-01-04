IQDAX Expands Promo Offering into 2022 to Include Another $2M in Welcome Bonuses

SYDNEY, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online trading platform IQDAX wishes happy holidays and shares great news this January, with the extension of its bonus program to include another $2 million dollars for new clients in 2022.

The platform, which provides a gateway to trading financial products of many kinds (including Forex, stocks, and cryptocurrency), first launched its generous bonus program in July 2021, with €1m of capital behind it for traders in the UK and Europe. This was a bold move for a relatively new trading platform, and one which did not go unnoticed amongst scores of delighted traders and investors.

Designed for traders, the program was intended to make sure they could trade with greater confidence, effectively removing the capital risk many novice traders feel at this stage of their trading journey.

This promotional offer will be sure to tempt traders who want to give the platform a try without risking too much capital in the first instance. By ensuring they have the space and time to learn how trading works, without the fear of losing their finances in the process, IQDAX is helping to make trading more democratised and accessible to a much wider audience.

All of this will be welcome news for traders at all stages of the process, but particularly traders who are still in the process of mastering their craft. IQDAX has built the perfect platform for both new and established traders and investors, paying close attention to usability at each stage.

"We want everyone to be able to try their hand at trading," says Sofia Rubio, Business Development Advisor at IQDAX. "Accessibility and functionality are both critical to us, and we've spent considerable time building up IQDAX into a user-friendly platform with multi-faceted functionality. In the next few months and years, we expect ongoing adoption and expansion - and we hope this bonus program is a helpful enticement for our valued traders."

The platform also opens up opportunities for exploring new types of financial trading, allowing traders to flex their muscles and explore all the avenues of investment available to them. No matter what the skill level at the outset, it is easy to get started with IQDAX.

This bonus program extension is the icing on the cake for budding online traders at every stage of their journey.

Find out more and start trading at the official website https://www.iqdax.com/ .

