OATI Bolsters DISTRIBUTECH International 2022 with Speakers, Abstracts, Sponsorship

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) continues to transform the business of energy through its contributions to the DISTRIBUTECH International trade show, January 26-28, 2022 in Dallas, TX. Leadership during the distributed energy management system (DERMS) conference track, microgrids control forum, multiple demos, customer-use cases, presentations, and two booths [#2803 & #1735] showcase OATI's foremost industry position.

"As the industry leader, OATI data-driven enterprise solutions accommodate green-energy resources for future aggregated power generation to balance fluctuations in both energy generation and demand on DERMS," says Sasan Mokhtari, OATI President and CEO. "Our case studies, DERMS and microgrid demos will highlight why OATI is the vendor of choice."

A stellar case study showing how North Carolina Electric Membership Corporation (NCEMC) is "Using DERMS to Monitor and Control a Fleet of Microgrids and Solar+Storage Sites" will highlight OATI's comprehensive DERMS capabilities. In another groundbreaking case study, Dr. Ali Ipakchi, OATI's Executive Vice President of Smart Grid & Green Power, will showcase the Hawaiian Electric Company and how it incorporated OATI Grid Services with Behind-the-Meter (BTM) resources - "Grid Reliability Services from Customer-Owned Digital Energy Resources." These case studies, among others, demonstrate that OATI is the trusted DERMS leader to successfully coordinate and manage microgrids and customer-owned distributed energy resources (DERs).

OATI representatives and subject matter experts will be fully available at both new booths – a "welcome booth" (#2803) and a large "presentation booth" (#1735) near the exhibit's central area. Go to these booths to sign up to speak with OATI's renowned subject matter experts about case studies, to view product demos and to register for a chance to win prizes.

"We look forward to visiting with current and future customers at our booths," says Mokhtari. "We'd love to show them why we're the #1 DERMS provider and how they can be better prepared to succeed in the Grid 4.0™."

OATI engages with its 2,500+ energy industry customers to transform their operational tasks to meet the changes with decarbonization, and monetize their assets. OATI successfully deploys and hosts mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.

OATI (http://www.oati.com) is the leading provider of Smart Grid, Distribution, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, and Market Management services and products. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, and Telangana. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.

Jerry Dempsey, Open Access Technology International, Inc., 763-201-2000, Communications@oati.net

