Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market Projected To Generate Revenue Of $9.97 Billion By 2028

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Alzheimer's disease is a degenerative, progressive ailment that attacks the brain's nerve cells, resulting in memory loss, behavioral changes as well as changes in thinking and language skills. During the COVID-19 outbreak, some of the clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease were postponed due to the fear of infections. A proportion of people with dementia are in care homes. They tend to be older and have multiple other health conditions. According to a report from INKWOOD Research, one of the key factors propelling the global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market growth is the growing geriatric population. The report said: "Alzheimer's disease is the key reason for dementia among the old age population… According to World Population Prospects 2019 (United Nations, 2019), by 2050, 1 in 6 people in the world will be over the age of 65, up from 1 in 11 in 2019…which will assist in the rise in the pervasiveness of Alzheimer's disease; however, there are many clinical studies in the works for emerging novel diagnostic technologies… thus Increasing number of pipeline drugs." The report added: "The Global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.40% between 2021 and 2028, and is anticipated to generate revenue of $9979.0 million by 2028. Active companies in the markets today include: Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. HOTH, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN, Sanofi SNY, Cassava Sciences, Inc., SAVA, AbbVie company ABBV.

The North America Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market is projected to record a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period, 2021-2028. The increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease is the major driver of market growth in the region; The European Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market is projected to record a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period, 2021-2028. The increasing number of dementia cases is expected to boost the market growth of the region; and The Asia Pacific Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market is predicted to project a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period, 2021-2028. The increasing geriatric population and favorable government policies are estimated to supplement the market growth of the region."

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. HOTH BREAKING NEWS: Hoth Therapeutics Announces HT-ALZ Therapeutic Shows Positive Results - Reduce Amyloid β in Alzheimer's Disease – Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced proof-of-concept data generated using a Alzheimer's disease mouse model supporting the therapeutic potential of HT-ALZ as part of its Sponsored Research Agreement with Washington University in St. Louis. HT-ALZ a therapeutic in development under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for the treatment of dementia related to Alzheimer's disease (AD).

AD is a neurodegenerative disease that is characterized by aggregates of amyloid β (Aβ) plaques and neurofibrillary tangles of Tau protein in the brain, which contribute to the clinical symptoms of the disease such as dementia. The initial experiments conducted by Carla Yuede, PhD, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, and John Cirrito, PhD, Associate Professor of Neurology, at Washington University School of Medicine, focused on investigating the effect of orally administered HT-ALZ to reduce the concentration of Aβ in the brain interstitial fluid using an established Alzheimer's Disease mouse model (aged APP/PS1+/- mice). The initial data from these studies shows a significant decrease in Aβ in both male and female APP/PS1+/- mice after acute treatment with HT-ALZ compared to placebo-treated animals and baseline Aβ levels, supporting that HT-ALZ has the potential to modify Aβ plaque formation in the brain and therefore supports development as an AD therapeutic.

"The overall positive result from these studies is a first step but a big one in the development of HT-ALZ as an Alzheimer's therapeutic," said Stefanie Johns, Chief Scientific Officer of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. "HT-ALZ is a unique therapeutic in the AD development space because it is eligible for streamlined development under the 505(b)(2) pathway, including available safety data. This allows Hoth to reach efficacy clinical trials faster and bring a new potential treatment for patients with Alzheimer's disease."

"The results of these experiments show a reduction in circulating brain Aβ in our model, and we are looking forward to determining how these changes influence behavior and cognitive function." CONTINUED… Read the Hoth Therapeutics full press release by going to: https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/news-releases

In other news and developments of note in the markets this week:

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company ABBV, recently announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Soliton, Inc. (SOLY). The addition of Soliton and its technology complements Allergan Aesthetics' portfolio of non-invasive body contouring treatments to now include a proven treatment for the appearance of cellulite.

The RESONIC™ device initially received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite, and that clearance has now been expanded to long-term improvement up to one year. In recent clinical data submitted to the FDA, RESONIC™ demonstrated significant improvement in the appearance of cellulite and 97.6% of participants (n=67) found there was good improvement in the appearance of cellulite at 52-weeks post-treatment.

Sanofi SNY recently announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an immuno-oncology company leveraging its proprietary, clinically validated XTEN® and innovative universal protease-releasable masking technology platform, Pro-XTENTM, to discover and develop transformative T-cell engagers (TCE) and cytokine therapies for patients with cancer. Amunix's pipeline, which includes lead candidate, AMX-818, a masked HER2-directed TCE, offers a strong strategic fit with Sanofi's focus on developing potentially transformative cancer therapies in immuno-oncology. Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi will acquire Amunix for an upfront payment of approximately $1 billion and up to $225 million upon achievement of certain future development milestones. The acquisition supports Sanofi's efforts to accelerate and expand its contributions to innovative medicines for oncology patients, with approximately 20 molecules currently in development.

"This acquisition demonstrates our ongoing commitment toinvesting in promising research and discovery platforms," said John Reed, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head of Research & Development, Sanofi."The Amunix technology platform utilizes a next generation smartbiologics approach to precisely tailor-deliver medicines to become active only in tumor tissues while sparing normal tissues, thus bringing the promise of more effective and safer treatment options for cancer patients. We are excited to rapidly advance Amunix'spromising pipeline and to combine their innovative candidate medicines with complementary molecules in Sanofi's immuno-oncology portfolio."

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN and Sanofi recently announced detailed positive Phase 3 results that showed adding Dupixent® (dupilumab) to standard-of-care topical corticosteroids (TCS) significantly improved skin clearance and reduced overall disease severity and itch in infants and children aged 6 months to 5 years with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. These data will be presented today in a late-breaking session at the 2021 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis Conference (RAD 2021).

"One of most challenging aspects of my job as a physician is having limited treatment options to help babies and young children suffering from moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, which can disrupt their ability to fully thrive in these early years of life," said Amy S. Paller, M.D, Walter J. Hamlin Professor and Chair of Dermatology and Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and principal investigator of the trial. "These results show dupilumab can significantly improve the signs and overall severity of atopic dermatitis in children as young as 6 months. Safety is of paramount importance when treating children at such a young age. We are encouraged that these data show a safety profile consistent with what has been seen in other age groups. We will continue to follow these patients for up to 5 years in an open-label trial."

Cassava Sciences, Inc., SAVA, a biotechnology company, recently announced the launch of a new clinical website, called www.Rethink-ALZ.com. Rethink-ALZ.com is intended to provide access, visibility and information on Cassava Sciences' Phase 3 safety and efficacy studies of oral simufilam in people with Alzheimer's disease. Simufilam is a new oral drug candidate for the proposed treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.

"I think clinical sites around the country are quite excited by the potential of oral simufilam to impact Alzheimer's disease," said James Kupiec, MD, Chief Clinical Development Officer at Cassava Sciences. "Rethink-ALZ.com is dedicated to enhance patient experience and enrollment for both of our on-going Phase 3 studies of oral simufilam in Alzheimer's disease."

