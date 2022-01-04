USD 542.35 mn growth in Managed File Transfer Software Service Market | Evolving Opportunities with Accellion USA LLC & Advanced Systems Concepts Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 47% of the growth will originate from North America for managed file transfer software service market. The US is a key market for managed file transfer software services in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as AI, machine learning (ML), virtualization, and cloud computing will facilitate the managed file transfer software service market growth in North America over the forecast period. The managed file transfer software service market size is expected to increase by USD 542.35 million from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.07%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

The managed file transfer software service market covers the following areas:

Managed file transfer software service market - Driver

The availability of large volumes of data and rapidly growing data complexity in organizations are the major drivers for developing various intelligence-based data analysis techniques. Intelligent techniques involving technologies such as ML and AI can help companies retrieve a huge amount of complex data in a useful manner and use them to enhance services and business processes. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market for managed file transfer software services. In addition, the increasing volume of data, unlike legacy data types, is not well-structured, especially written data that includes customer reviews, feedback, and social posts. Customer data outside the enterprises' platforms, which includes customer preferences and buying patterns, is also equally important for companies.

Managed file transfer software service market - Challenge

System integration is required when software or infrastructure solutions are deployed on the legacy IT infrastructure of organizations. Technical issues arise during the implementation and execution phase due to differences in software versions. This is because cloud service providers do not evaluate the existing IT architecture of their customers and try to integrate cloud-based solutions on existing IT architecture. Technical glitches hamper the business continuity process of organizations, which can also lead to monetary damages. For the smooth functioning of analytics platforms, the proper integration of all data generating sources is required, which creates a significant amount of difficulties during the deployment progress. The challenges associated with system integration are further aggravated by long-term system maintenance and upgrade decisions. As systems update and upgrade in different schedules, new issues tend to come up, affecting the company's workflow and integration between different groups.

Managed file transfer software service market - Segmentation

The managed file transfer software service market analysis includes organization (large enterprises and SMEs) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The MFT software service market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market

Accellion USA LLC

LLC Advanced Systems Concepts Inc.

Axway Software SA

Coviant Software LLC

G2.com Inc.

HelpSystems

International Business Machines Corp.

Open Text Corp.

Progress Software Corp.

QlikTech international AB

Managed File Transfer Software Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.07% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 542.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accellion USA LLC, Advanced Systems Concepts Inc., Axway Software SA, Coviant Software LLC, G2.com Inc., HelpSystems, International Business Machines Corp., Open Text Corp., Progress Software Corp., and QlikTech international AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

