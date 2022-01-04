Clinical Laboratory Industry Veteran Named CEO at Your Health Lab

VICTORIA, Texas, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Health Lab, a 40-year-old family-owned Texas diagnostics laboratory, announces industry veteran Gary Huff has joined the company as chief executive officer.

Huff has a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions, focusing on rapid profitable growth, and fostering beneficial business and community partnerships. He has served as CEO of LabCorp Diagnostics, a $7 billion clinical diagnostics organization, and as past president and CEO of Baylor Genetics Laboratories, a precision medicine genetics and genomics company. Additionally, Huff was executive vice president and chief operating officer of Solstas Lab Partners, a clinical diagnostics laboratory.

"Gary's deep industry experience is vital to our growth plans to serve more than one million patients with a new innovative lab experience by 2025," said James Gietz, co-founder and president of Your Health Lab. "Just as importantly, he believes the diagnostic lab is the epicenter of community health and our company was founded on that premise. He is a driving force for our vision to reinvent a better, faster and more convenient lab experience."

Huff said that community connection, rethinking of the lab experience, and employing emerging technologies are vital parts of the future growth of Your Health Lab.

"We conduct testing regionally and that allows for faster delivery of results," said Huff. "The pandemic reinforced that speed and information are critical to mitigate the spread of infection. Your Health Lab has four decades of experience in the industry and provides modern and innovative solutions to the clinical lab model. Our goal is to develop technology-enabled solutions to change the way care is given."

Huff is a healthcare advisor for McKinsey and Company, holds a Master's degree in Organizational Management, has Six Sigma Lean Certification, and is a graduate of Indiana University with a Bachelor of Arts in General Studies/Psychology. He is also a graduate of the Executive Development Program at Elon University – Martha and Spencer Love School of Business.

About Your Health Lab

Your Health Lab is a family-owned, full-service laboratory that has been proudly serving Texans for more than 40 years. We perform molecular, infectious disease, special chemistry, toxicology, hematology and chemistry tests. While we excel at the clinical side of lab work, we also give our patients and providers the personal attention and care they deserve. Our mission is to do our part to inspire and enhance the health care experience. Lab work is an important part of health care, and we believe it can be a great experience for everyone involved.

Contact:

James Gietz

President, Your Health Lab

Lab: (361) 575-4855

Cell: (713) 443-2350

326861@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinical-laboratory-industry-veteran-named-ceo-at-your-health-lab-301453300.html

SOURCE Your Health Lab