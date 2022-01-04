Olea Announces OSN Digital Health Platform at CES

RENO, Nev., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olea Sensor Networks, a leader in intelligent sensors and analytic software for sensor network-based systems, is offering the OSN Digital Health Platform based on Olea's next-gen version of OleaSense™, a technology system for contactless and remote vital sign monitoring.
Olea is offering a digital health development platform for IoT product development and advanced research, featuring advanced data acquisition systems with multi-sensor development platform capabilities. This sophisticated suite of software and hardware building blocks provide fast time-to-market with simpler, more time efficient and more cost-effective method for designing, developing and deploying digital health IoT devices and solutions.
The OleaSense™ advanced software development platforms process real-time data using Olea's AI signal processing and peak detection algorithms, extracting vital sign statistics such as cardiac, respiration and heart-rate variability or alternatively the presence or absence of life. These IoT platforms offer a suite of components featuring:
- Remote data collection from connected devices
- Independent and secure connectivity between devices
- Device/sensor analytics
- Integration with 3rd party systems
Using Olea's intelligent sensor analytics, the collected data may be transmitted to the cloud for access by professional medical personnel for interpretation and diagnosis. No external wires and no contact with the body is required. The Olea monitoring device weighs about 1 ounce and is about the size of a business card. It may be slipped into a shirt pocket or worn on a lanyard, or embedded in a chair or mattress. It has been clinically tested and provides medical grade accuracy of resting vital signs. It also features the ability to develop an additional feature which provides an individual's HeartSignature™, which can identify the patient based upon their unique vital sign patterns.
The OSN Digital Health Platform™ is part of Olea's impressive portfolio of IoT intellectual property and was specifically developed as a vertically integrated solution in such a way that allows an innovative manufacturer to mitigate development cost, increase manufacturing efficiency and accelerate time to market.
"As part of Olea's intellectual property portfolio offered for licensing to Healthcare companies and manufacturers, the OSN Digital Health Platform™ technology, provides a mutual business advantage," explained Frank Morese CEO/CTO of Olea, "which helps them to continue to compete globally and allows them to accelerate their innovations. From start-up to large corporations, companies can benefit from development times being reduced from a typical 36 months to only about 6 months, thanks to our manufacturing-ready approach to design."
Olea offers its IP under a wide variety of licensing models. For each innovation, a customer is able to select the type of licensing that fits their current business plan. A dedicated page which goes into greater detail can be found on the Olea website at https://www.oleasys.com/olea-licensing-models.
About Olea's Intelligent Sensors and Analytic Software
In 2013, Olea launched its flagship product the OS-3001 Intelligent Multi-Sensor Platform, for non-clinical R&D use, as a handheld/wearable, wireless, intelligent, multi-sensor data acquisition platform. It serves as a sensor hub with various on-board intelligent sensors. Since then, Olea has produced the OS-3005, OS-3008 and the 24Ghz OS-3010, feature-rich platforms for vital sign sensing, the OleaVision™ life presence detector and Olea HeartSignature™ biometric technology. All of Olea's technologies are designed for use with OleaSense™ sensor-analytics software, and, optionally, its cloud-based service solutions using Olea's IoT Intelligent Partitioning Architecture.
About Olea
Olea Sensor Networks (incorporated as Olea Systems, Incorporated) develops intelligent sensors and analytic software for a wide variety of IoT applications, including connected car, connected care, smart home and identity access management. Olea, Olea Sensor Networks, Olea HeartSensor, Olea HeartSignature, OleaSense, OleaVision, BalancedSense, RespiroTrack, IoT Intelligent Partitioning Architecture, OSN Quadcorder, DrowseAlert are trademarks of Olea Systems, Incorporated. Other trademarks (registered or otherwise), names and brands may be claimed as property of Olea Systems, Incorporated or by others.
Contact:
Andrea Morese
326813@email4pr.com
775-636-7680
SOURCE Olea Sensor Networks
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
