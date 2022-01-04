Montway Auto Transport Appoints Director of Carrier Relations to Strengthen Network Partnerships

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Montway Auto Transport , one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages, announces the hiring of Thomas "Tommy" Mabeley as Director of Carrier Relations.

Montway's reliable and carefully vetted carrier network contributed to the company's continued success and significant annual growth of nearly 60% in 2021. Montway requires a 21-point identity and verification process for new auto carriers to ensure customers are working with experienced and licensed professionals.

As Director of Carrier Relations, Mabeley is responsible for fostering close relationships and developing opportunities with current and new carriers to achieve continued growth. Through the use of data analytics, Mabeley will drive operational improvements and align accounts to improve service for retail and B2B customers.

"Teamwork is key to any strong relationship," said Mabeley. "I'm excited to work with – and learn from – our carrier partners to strengthen our path forward, helping us all remain competitive, successful and continue to grow together."

Mabeley has more than 20 years of experience in the transportation industry. He joins Montway from Flash Global, a service supply chain solutions company, where he worked for 14 years, most recently serving as the Senior Operations Manager United States & Canada. In that role, he owned relationships with all of Flash's partners in North America and was responsible for managing Flash's Partner Network of 230 warehouse storage and transportation locations, leading contract and pricing negotiation and renewal, network location modeling and service-level agreement support, sales support, performance KPI metrics monitoring and improvements, international trade and compliance. Prior to Flash, Mabeley worked for Cycle Logistics as outside sales and brokerage.

Montway partners with thousands of independent carriers year-round and has served over 720,000 satisfied customers since it was founded in 2007. Montway has earned more than 60,000 customer reviews with a 4.7/5-star average rating across 21 platforms. Its dedicated claims team personally assists customers in the rare event of vehicle damage and other issues, averaging a shortened 16-day claim rate versus the industry standard 35 days.

"Our carriers are critical partners of our organization and it's important to us that they have a voice," said Dimitre Kirilov, Montway Auto Transport President and CEO. "Tommy's proven leadership in driving operational improvements and his passion for building and strengthening business relationships will help us maintain an open dialogue that will drive our collective success as we look ahead to the future."

To learn more about Montway Auto Transport, please visit www.Montway.com .

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has grown to be the nation's leading automotive transport company supporting vehicle transport to all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe – offering extended service hours, 365 days a year.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, manufacturing and finance. Montway Auto Transport sets the industry standard for innovative logistics technologies and customer service.

