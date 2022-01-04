Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Online Growth Trajectory Will Continue in 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital buying was the trend for the retail industry before COVID-19. Now, it is the present and future.
The numbers don't lie.
Worldwide, 900 million more consumers shopped online last year than in 2020. In the U.S., 230.5 million people bought goods online in 2021, an increase from the 224.1 million people who shopped digitally before the pandemic in 2019.
Coming as no surprise, the superstar of online shopping is Amazon.
At the end of the third quarter of 2021, Amazon accounted for 41 percent of the U.S. e-commerce market. In contrast, Walmart, which is competing head-to-head with Amazon, is the second most popular online retailer at 6.6 percent.
Rounding out the top 10 are eBay, Apple, The Home Depot, Target, Best Buy, Costco, Kroger, Wayfair, and Chewy.
"It is almost a cliche to say that online sales are the future," said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. "For the past 20 years, we have seen e-commerce continually trend upward. The pandemic, because people avoided personal shopping, just moved the trendline upward even higher."
At NPI, which oversees product launches of health and wellness products in the U.S., online retail has been a key strategy, especially during the past two years because of COVID-19.
"I've been around digital sales since Amazon in the early 2000s added a new health and wellness category," Gould said. "I was part of a 'Powerhouse Trifecta' that placed more than 150 high-quality products with Amazon when the online giant started selling everything online.
"For 2022, online sales look to dominate the retail narrative once again," he added.
For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States.
Media Contact:
Andrew Polin
561.421.3045
326856@email4pr.com
SOURCE Nutritional Products International
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.