The Deerborne Group to Attend J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Events Held Virtually from January 10th to 13th, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deerborne Group, a global boutique management consulting firm, today announced they will attend the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference events held virtually from January 10th to 13th, 2022. Their Managing Partner, Jeffrey Jones, is available virtually throughout the week and is excited to share how his firm can help their clients accelerate insights into value with their "Insights on Demand" virtual advisory service. If interested, please contact us to set up a meeting to learn more.
About The Deerborne Group:
The Deerborne Group is a boutique management consulting firm that focuses exclusively on the global biotechnology, in-vitro diagnostics, and life sciences industries. Our primary focus is advising corporations, venture capital, and private equity firms on commercial, operations, and corporate strategy. We do this by helping them identify opportunities, minimize risks, and how best to navigate some of their most difficult management challenges.
Our expertise includes market analysis, due-diligence, strategy development, portfolio planning, market access, advisory boards, product development, KOL development, clinical trials, regulatory strategy & submissions, publication planning, value propositions, branding, commercialization, sales operations effectiveness, reimbursement, health economics, CLIA laboratory operations, interim management services, venture capital and private equity strategy.
For more information, please visit www.thedeerbornegroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.
Media Contact:
Jeffrey Jones
+1 (949) 303 8198
SOURCE The Deerborne Group
