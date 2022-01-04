All Points Communications Joins the Mobile Communications America Family

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, Inc. ("MCA"), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today, announces the acquisition of All Points Communications of Austin, L.P. and Now Supply, LLC (collectively, "All Points"), a full-service communications provider headquartered in Georgetown, Texas.

All Points has been a leading provider of two-way radio systems and wireless broadband solutions in the greater Austin area for more than two decades.

"At All Points, we are driven by our values, especially the importance of putting customers first. We always provide flexible service and unmatched support to meet the needs of our customers," said owner "Radio" Rick Lane. "It was important to me to find a partner who prioritizes customers in that same manner – MCA will be an excellent partner that shares our core values."

Vince Foody, MCA's CEO commented, "We could not be more excited to welcome All Points to the MCA family. This is a strong team with a service-first mentality, and we look forward to serving the Texas market together."

The addition of All Points strengthens MCA's footprint in Texas.

About MCA

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the United States. More than 65,000 customers trust MCA to provide wireless communication solutions for a safe, secure, and more efficient workplace. As your trusted advisor, we reduce the time and effort needed to research, install, and maintain the right solutions to make your workplace better.

MCA offers a carefully researched portfolio of world class voice, data and video products and solutions. With more than twenty product lines and hundreds of solutions, our team of certified professionals across the United States deliver a full suite of reliable technologies with a service first approach. The MCA advantage is our extensive service portfolio to support the solution lifecycle from start to finish. www.callmc.com

