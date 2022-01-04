LikeMeat's Plant-Based Chick'n Wings Party Pack Now Available at Sam's Club Nationwide

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is one prevailing football-watching snack that Americans can't get enough of: wings. In the past two years alone, Americans have DOUBLED their wing intake, eating an average of nine wings per person while watching big games. Today, LikeMeat, a LIVEKINDLY Collective brand, is giving wing fanatics more to celebrate: Like Chick'n Wings, LikeMeat's plant-based version of America's favorite party food, are now available at Sam's Club warehouses nationwide in a new, larger and more shareable Party Pack size.
"This launch couldn't have come at a better time as we enter peak football and gameday snacking season," says Emily Klooster, VP of Marketing for LikeMeat. "Like Chick'n Wings are the only wings on the market that look, feel, taste, crackle and sauce like a real wing, and we're confident they'll be flying off of the freezer shelves. We're proud to partner with Sam's Club on this special Party Pack size to meet the increasing demand for new, convenient, delicious, plant-based products."
Containing a whopping three pounds of mouth-watering Like Chick'n Wings, the new Party Pack size is a flavorful addition to gameday spreads that will feed all your wing-loving friends and family at your next football watch party. With a satisfyingly crispy coating and a juicy, bone-free, meaty texture, even the biggest meat-lovers will be left craving more. Plus, each Party Pack includes four pouches of vegan buffalo sauce so you can toss, sauce and dip to your heart's content, while staying 100% plant-based. Now that's a wing-wing situation!
Gluten-free, certified plant-based and made with non-GMO ingredients, Like Chick'n Wings are now available in a Party Pack size for $19.98 in the freezer aisle at Sam's Club.
For more information, please visit LikeMeat.com/us/ and for a store locator please visit https://www.samsclub.com/locator.
About LikeMeat and LIVEKINDLY Collective
LIVEKINDLY Collective was founded by Blue Horizon Group on the belief that plant-based alternatives have the power to make the global food system sustainable. Its mission is to make plant-based living the new norm. As a collective of founders, entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the globe, LIVEKINDLY Collective is uniquely positioned to create impact with speed, at scale. Through its portfolio of food brands LikeMeat, The Fry Family Food Co., Oumph!, No Meat, The Dutch Weed Burger, Happy Chicken and Giggling Pig, LIVEKINDLY Collective is providing consumers around the world with sustainable, delicious food options. Furthermore, the Company serves as a voice for the plant-based movement, communicating informative, entertaining and inspiring content through its media and lifestyle platform, LIVEKINDLY and @livekindlyco on Instagram. LIVEKINDLY Collective has over 500 employees and products in more than 40 countries around the world. To learn more, visit www.thelivekindlyco.com.
