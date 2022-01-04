InsurTech Leader, FastTrack, Attains Prestigious HITRUST CSF® Certification For Its Data Security Infrastructure

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FastTrack today announced that it has attained HITRUST's prestigious Common Security Framework (CSF®) Certification across its suite of Life & Disability Digital Transformation Solutions, exceeding strict regulatory and industry-defined requirements for comprehensive security and risk management compliance.

"It's an exciting moment for FastTrack," said Pinny Tam, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of FastTrack. "We take immense pride in delivering a consistent, elite-level standard of security to all our current and future customer-partners, ensuring that their sensitive data and proprietary information is fully protected at all costs."

As recognized by HITRUST's CSF® Certification, FastTrack's vision in data protection and information risk management is long-term and committed. The newly established Data Security Department within FastTrack, which comprises seasoned security staff and reputable security service providers, will continue to strengthen FastTrack's security posture through maturing the organizational and IT security controls at the strategical and tactical levels.

"Insurance carriers are excited about the opportunity to outsource their processes to an InsurTech company like FastTrack, but undoubtedly have some reservation about having third-party providers handling their PHI and PII," said Mark Calveric, CIO of FastTrack. "Our technology solutions and processes are designed to protect PHI and PII data every step along the way. Simply put, there is nothing more important to us than protecting that data."

Thomas Capato, CEO of FastTrack, also states, "our commitment to data security and privacy is assurance to our customer-partners that FastTrack has been and will be taking all the necessary organizational measures to protect customer data and privacy. With our secure, scalable, and flexible Life and Disability Digital Transformation Solutions, we will continue to assist carriers with reallocating their administrative resources, enhancing their Risk Management outcomes, and providing their Policyholders with Digital Capabilities like no other."

About FastTrack:

Powered by its advanced Digital Automation and Risk Management Tools, FastTrack simplifies the Claim & Application data collection process and Disability Occupational Matching through the utilization of Intelligent Digital Portals, Robotics (RPA), Barcoding, ICR/OCR, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Digitization.

FastTrack has been conducting business in the Life & Disability insurance vertical for more than eight years and boasts a large percentage of the medium and large insurers in both the Life & Disability Group and Individual insurance verticals as current clients.

