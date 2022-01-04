SPL, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Oxidor Laboratories

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPL, Inc., a leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) for the energy industry and other end markets, announced today its acquisition of Oxidor Laboratories. SPL is already a trusted provider of ESG services. The addition of Oxidor will expand SPL's environmental capabilities further into wastewater and chemical analyses for its industrial, consulting, and governmental clients.
"At SPL, we provide the testing and analytical services which allow our customers to quantify their emissions, determine their carbon footprint, and meet their compliance obligations," said Jeff Hibbeler, Chief Executive Officer of SPL. "The addition of Oxidor expands our environmental testing capabilities and allows us to further assist our clients with their wastewater testing and certification, as well as allowing us to provide services for municipalities and governmental agencies."
"SPL is a perfect partner for Oxidor. SPL's position as a leader in TIC services for the energy industry and their extensive footprint will allow us to serve a broader range of customers. In addition, SPL's digital platform will allow us to provide our clients with unprecedented access and insight into their environmental data and reporting," said Charles Brungardt, President of Oxidor Laboratories.
ABOUT SPL
SPL is a globally recognized leader in TIC services for the energy industry with an expanding presence in a range of adjacent end markets. The company combines ISO-certified labs, verifiable test methods, and world-renowned scientists with patented software and digital workflows to bring assurance and insights to customers' product data.
ABOUT Oxidor
Oxidor Laboratories is a full-service analytical testing company which performs environmental and chemical analyses, specializing in wastewater and stormwater testing for industry and government. The company is a NELAP Accredited laboratory which provides inorganic and organic analyses of soils and water, as well as waste identification.
FURTHER INFORMATION
SPL: spl-inc.com
Oxidor: oxidor.com
SOURCE
SPL, Inc.
SOURCE SPL
