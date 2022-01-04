Atlantic Elevates Gaming Products

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Inc. is proud to present the Dardashti Gaming Desks, Shelves, Chairs, Riser and Mouse Pad at CES. "We are expanding our premium brand Dardashti gaming products with elevated solutions for all gamers", stated Leo Dardashti, Atlantic President and CEO.

Dardashti brand commercial-grade gaming products are designed for serious gamers, use high quality materials, and focus on performance and aesthetics. With domestic customer service, Dardashti products are backed with a three-year warranty. Enthusiasts can choose the color of the Desk, Shelves and Chairs – all now available in Midnight, Cobalt Blue, Racing Yellow, Ruby Red and Arctic White.

The Dardashti Gaming Desk Z1-21 features a stunning, 8mm, custom shaped, tempered glass, inlayed surface surrounded by multi-color, remote controlled LEDs. Premium addons include a 3 port, underside mounted USB 3.0 hub; metal cup holder, headphone/VR hook, and power surge protector. A metal monitor mounting plate protects the desktop. Supporting 88 lbs., the 45.75" by 29.13" playing surface sits atop two stable 3" wide, steel "Z" legs with leveling feet – no more wobbling.

The suggested retail is $499.99.

The Dardashti Gaming Shelf S1-21 provides storage and display of gaming accessories for easy access. Two adjustable, 5mm, tempered glass shelves are smoke colored. Two fixed, matte black, MDF shelves integrate with the 2" wide, steel "Z" legs and frame to provide a sturdy storage unit. Multi-color, remote controlled LEDs create an inviting environment, and three cable management ports organize unsightly wires.

The suggested retail is $299.99.

The commercial-grade, ergonomic Dardashti Gaming Chair was created by our award-winning car seat designer and inspired by today's high-end performance vehicles. The chair is constructed with a rugged steel frame and a nylon five-star base supporting 350 lbs. Bucket seats are covered with deluxe PU leather.

The cold-cured foam cushioned seat, chair back, 2" lumbar and large headrest cradle the occupant, adjusting to body movement. There are an eight-way adjustable cushioned arms.

The suggested retail is $599.99.

The Dardashti Gaming Riser is more than a repurposed office riser. An integrated dual mount supports monitors from 17" to 27" that can tilt, swivel, and rotate. Transitioning the desktop height from 4.25" up to 20" is easy using squeeze handles to engage the spring-assisted mechanism. The carbon-fiber texture gaming surface measures 34.45" by 23.0". A large, red-rimmed, premium mouse pad matches the contours of the curved desk front. This sturdy gaming desktop riser supports a 33 lbs. Dual USB 3.0 ports, a headset hook, and a cable management system help gamers organize their devices and cables.

The suggested retail is $399.99.

The Dardashti Gaming Mouse Pad fits the gaming desk perfectly at 31.5" by 12". The 4mm, USB connected mouse pad features 14 multi-color, LED edge-lighting modes to control color, brightness and sequences. The breathable, micro-texture soft surface is optimized for effortless speed and precision.

The suggested retail is $49.99.

For more information visit https://theatlanticstore.com/gaming/dardashti/ or stop by Atlantic at CES booth #15470 in LVCC Central Hall to experience this commercial grade gaming desk, shelves, chair, riser and mouse pad first hand.

