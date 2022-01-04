Barr-Nunn Transportation Certified as Top Pay Carrier for 17th Straight Year

GRANGER, Iowa, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barr-Nunn Transportation, regarded as one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers and an industry innovator, has earned the distinct honor of being Certified as a Top Pay Carrier for the 17th year by the National Transportation Institute.

The National Transportation Institute, which promotes truck driving as a rewarding and secure career choice, awards carriers the highly coveted Top Pay Carrier designation yearly in three critical categories: top tier pay, health and retirement benefits, and carrier stability. The rigorous evaluation process and results are weighted to a single index number and compared to other carriers to create a selected group of the best paying carriers. Accordingly, The National Transportation Institute states a Top Pay Carrier designation strengthens an already elite organization.

"Barr-Nunn Transportation's success is based on safety, service, and efficiency, all of which depends on our drivers. We feel that our drivers are the best in the industry, and we in turn constantly strive to offer the best pay, benefits, retirement, equipment, and overall quality of life to our drivers," says Rene Beacom, Barr-Nunn Transportation President.

About Barr-Nunn Transportation

Celebrating its 39th year, Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc. is regarded as one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. For years, they have been the industry innovator in driver pay and benefits packages. Barr-Nunn has a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to exceed their needs. For more information about Barr-Nunn Transportation, visit their website at: www.barrnunntruckingjobs.com or call 888-999-7576.

About The National Transportation Institute

The National Transportation Institute (NTI) was founded in 1995 with a goal of providing accurate and authoritative mission-critical benchmarks to truckload carriers on company driver and owner-operator compensation history and changes. NTI's publications are used by insurers, consultants, carriers, shippers and nearly every equity analyst who follow transportation sector stocks. NTI's largest subscriber base remains in the transportation sectors Private and For-Hire LTL and truckload fleets where they are widely used as a tool for fleet executives to understand the direction and velocity of the Class A CDL market wages and emerging pay strategies. To learn more, visit www.driverwages.com.

Media Contact:

Jeff Blank

Director of Recruiting

(515) 999-3179

326300@email4pr.com

SOURCE Barr-Nunn Transportation