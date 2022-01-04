Prime Rancho Mirage, CA Residential Land (Zoned R-M) Offered at Absolute (No Reserve) Auction February 12

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accelerated Marketing Group and The Good Group: Engel & Volkers Newport Beach, are excited to announce that 4+/- acres of pristine, undeveloped land just off of Monterey Ave and Dick Kelly Road will be offered at Absolute Auction and sold regardless of price on February 12.
Rancho Mirage is located in the heart of the Greater Palm Springs Valley. This vibrant and beautiful tourist destination is 110 miles east of Los Angeles, 110 miles northeast of San Diego, and 270 miles west of Phoenix.
The community is known for quality development, high household incomes, high home values, exceptionally low crime rates and as a year-round tourist destination. Tourism is abundant within the Palm Spring Valley, with over 13.6 million visitors spending over $5.5 billion in 2017 alone. Since 2012, room demand has outpaced room supply, indicating an opportunity for additional hotel development.
"We're presenting this property because the current Ownership that has owned the parcel for over a decade has decided to sell-off Surplus Assets and buy larger investments" says Todd Good, the President of Accelerated Marketing Group. "This presents a potential Buyer with an unprecedented opportunity: the highest bidder, who conforms with the Terms of Sale at the auction on February 12 will be awarded with a fully executed contract. Simply put, the property is going to be sold – regardless of the price."
"Without question, this offering is unique," agrees Joey Good, the Principal of the Good Group. "While there are many land offerings in and around Riverside County, this is the only one that invites the public to come name their price."
To schedule a tour of the property or to receive more information about the auction, contact Todd Good (619-992-5000; 326888@email4pr.com) or Joey Good (714-833-0822; 326888@email4pr.com).
SOURCE Accelerated Marketing Group
