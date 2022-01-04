Sales Transformation Group Excited to Announce Service Accelerator Product

DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Transformation Group (STG) is excited to introduce their latest product for the roofing industry — Service Accelerator. The product is designed to accelerate the growth of a roofing service department through practical sales training, coaching, recruiting, and proven processes for success in the commercial sector.

Fifteen years ago, Service Accelerator designer, Bryan Mitchell, was vice president of a local roofing company. With only two service trucks that were constantly in demand, Bryan saw that the company was small but had room to grow. This year, Bryan retired from that company which holds the accomplishment of growing to 37 service trucks. How was this done?

What Bryan had noticed between when he retired and those 15 years ago when he first started was that the core principles of the roofing company never changed — the business still performed inspections and gave estimates and worker's productivity never drastically changed, nor did the accounting side of the business. What did spark the business's acceleration was the implementation of changes that helped with efficiency and profitability through foundational staff training. With the right techniques, sets of tools, and teachers, Bryan realized that growing and maintaining a larger business is less complicated than it may seem.

Thus, the idea of Service Accelerator was born — a comprehensive, 25-module training program consisting of videos and PowerPoint presentations, supported by coaching, and, most importantly, practical activities to actively grow a roofing service division. The course is provided solely by Sales Transformation Group and offers a step-by-step look at running a successful roofing business from A to Z. It covers essential topics from How to Build an Organizational Chart to How to Inspect a Roof.

Many owners or operators of roofing companies are often troubled by the complexities behind deficiency calculations, but Service Accelerator aims to eliminate any confusion in that department as well. Included in this training course is Bryan Mitchell's own pre-made list of over 130 common detailed deficiency calculations to better understand and predict financial performances — all editable to suit any company's needs.

Sales Transformation Group is proud to offer Service Accelerator to both existing roofing businesses and new roofing ventures. As the course is designed to improve and grow a roofing business from marketing to customer retention, Service Accelerator may be applied to any roofing company — large, small, or start-up.

Ryan Groth, CEO of STG had this to say about the new product, "Bryan's domain expertise in a high-growth roofing service environment is the perfect addition to our platform. We are thrilled with the course and the results our clients are seeing."

Sales Transformation Group invites readers to learn more about the results that this training course provides. Read case studies, statistics, and client reviews to see how Service Accelerator works in action for roofing businesses: https://discover.salesdevelopmentguide.com/service-accelerator-1

To learn more about Service Accelerator or to book a consultation with Sales Transformation Group to see how Service Accelerator will work for a business, please visit https://discover.salesdevelopmentguide.com/service-accelerator-1

About Sales Transformation Group

After realizing that the construction and building materials industries face a lot of issues with sales, the founders of Sales Transformation Group decided to take on the task. The problems that these businesses experience every day are what motivated STG into action — "to help business owners focus on growth, allowing them to create safety for others," is the mission and driving force behind the team and the products they provide.

The new Service Accelerator product from creator Bryan Mitchell, combines this core mindset with the latest innovative training techniques to offer start-ups, small-to-medium businesses, and larger enterprises in the roofing and construction industry. Service Accelerator is the #1 training course for roofing companies who want to grow a service department. It consists of 25 modules that provide you with the tools and practical knowledge you need to grow and scale a commercial roofing business.

