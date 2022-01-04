India Ambient Air Quality Analyser Market 2021-2027with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Ambient Air Quality Analyser Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by Types (Particulate Matter (2.5), Particulate Matter (10), Nitrogen Oxide, Carbon-Monoxide, Sulphur Dioxide, O3) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Ambient Air Quality Analyzer Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2027

The primary reason for the growth in the air quality Analyser industry can be attributed to the projects launched by the Indian government to ensure air quality across the country and reduce concentrations of harmful chemical emissions.

India Ambient Air Quality Analyzer Market report thoroughly covers the market by type. The market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of India ambient air quality analyzer market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

India Ambient Air Quality Analyzer Market Synopsis

India Ambient Air Quality Analyzer Market registered slow growth in 2020 on account of decreased imports of raw materials such as steel, iron, and copper from Japan, Korea, and the USA. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brought a decline in the overall market revenues during the year 2020 as the market is primarily import driven and the international movement of goods and services were restricted, hampering the production capacity and fall in market demand and hence the revenues.

The Indian government has placed a strong emphasis on regulatory measures to curb down the level of hazardous chemical concentrations in the atmosphere. The National Clean Air Program launched in 2019 aims to reduce air pollution by 20-30% by 2024 in 102 cities across the country, which would also drive the growth of the air quality analyzer market in the country.

However, the demand for air-quality analyzers and sensors was affected majorly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 on account of an all-time low local production and shut-down of manufacturing units due to imposition of lockdown, the major losses were suffered by the manufacturing companies engaged in the business of production and development of PM (2.5) testing kits, the shut-down of pharma sector companies in the lockdown phase-1 affected the overall manufacturing capacity of the industry.

Further, due to the limited production capacity of the FMCG industry, the new sales of nitrogen oxide Analysers were not added to the stock incurring huge losses to the manufacturers.

The rising levels of air pollution are causing deaths at an alarming rate in the country; therefore, the government has also entered into public-private partnership agreements to develop air quality Analyser and sensors, hence boosting the growth of the air quality Analyser market.

Market Analysis by Type

On the basis of types, India's ambient air quality analyzer market share was dominated by particulate matter (2.5) and particulate matter (10) in 2020.

The higher market penetration of PM (2.5) and PM (10) air quality analyzers is on account of their application in thermal power plants and the pharmaceutical industry. According to the world air quality report 2020, vehicular pollution increased PM2.5 concentration by 20% in New Delhi. The graded action response plan (GRAP) and implementation of the National clean air program would augment the demand for air quality analyzers in the upcoming years.

According to the world air quality report 2020, vehicular pollution increased PM2.5 concentration by 20% in New Delhi. The graded action response plan (GRAP) and implementation of the National clean air program would increase the Indian ambient air quality analyzer market size among other measuring instruments in the market.

