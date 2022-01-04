FORMER FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP TO AUCTION ONE-OF-A-KIND WORN AND SIGNED WHITE HAT, SIGNED NFT, AND SIGNED WATERCOLOR ON PAPER

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former First Lady Melania Trump is pleased to announce the historic auction event entitled, The Head of State Collection.
The Head of State Collection commemorates the Trump Administration's first official State Visit and features three important one-of-a-kind signed items:
- the iconic white millinery masterpiece worn by Mrs. Trump,
- an original watercolor on paper by Marc-Antoine Coulon, and
- an exclusive digital artwork NFT with motion.
The Head of State Collection previews on MelaniaTrump.com on January 4, 2022. This online-only auction will be open from January 11–January 25, 2022, and it will have an opening bid the equivalent of $250,000. Bids will be accepted using SOL cryptocurrency.
The French State Visit
Former First Lady Melania Trump and President Trump welcomed French President Macron and Mrs. Macron from the Republic of France to the White House for their first formal State Visit on April 24, 2018.
Following the traditional arrival ceremony, Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Macron visited the National Gallery of Art and attended a joint press conference in the White House. Mrs. Trump wore the iconic broad-brimmed, one-of-a-kind hat and an asymmetrical Michael Kors suit to the day's events.
Later that evening, Mrs. Trump and President Trump hosted their first State Dinner at the White House.
The White Broad-Brimmed, High Blocked Crown Hat
With a nod to French culture, Mrs. Trump commissioned French American designer, Hervé Pierre, to create the one-of-a-kind white hat. Mr. Pierre used the same fabric as Mrs. Trump's white Michael Kors suit and constructed the piece in New York City.
It is important to note that Mr. Pierre designed Mrs. Trump's inaugural gown and served as her fashion stylist and consultant during the Presidency. Indeed, Mrs. Trump's iconic white hat garnered media attention worldwide.
Auction Items: The Head of State Collection
White Hat by Hervé Pierre, 2018
The iconic Hervé Pierre wide-brimmed, white hat created for the French State Visit was worn and signed by Mrs. Trump.
The one-of-a-kind hat measures 55cm in width.
It is constructed in a white crepe textile.
An Original Watercolor by Marc-Antoine Coulon, 2021
Renowned French artist, Marc-Antoine Coulon, is known for his keen observations, attention to detail, and elegant style. Mr. Coulon's watercolor on paper celebrates the April 2018 French State Visit.
This painting measures 29.7cm x 40.5cm and is an edition of one.
Signed by Melania Trump and Marc-Antoine Coulon
Digital Artwork NFT with motion by Marc-Antoine Coulon, 2021
The digital artwork, a one-of-a-kind NFT of Marc-Antoine Coulon's watercolor with movement, was designed to commemorate the important historical moment and highlight the iconic hat.
The NFT is an edition of one.
Signed by Melania Trump and Marc-Antoine Coulon
Certificate of Authenticity
The auction winner will receive a personalized letter from Mrs. Trump, accompanying the hat and watercolor on paper and certifying authenticity. The NFT will be minted on the Solana Blockchain.
Fostering The Future, A Be Best Initiative
A portion of the proceeds derived from this auction provides individuals who have been in the foster care community with access to computer science and technology education. Mrs. Trump will proudly grant the opening round of scholarships to recipients during the first quarter of 2022, following the success of the Melania's Vision NFT.
For Press Inquiries:
mtpress@45office.com
SOURCE The Office of Melania Trump
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
