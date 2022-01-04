DS Burstall in Calgary becomes DS Lawyers

QUEBEC CITY, MONTREAL and CALGARY, AB, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - DS Lawyers Canada is pleased to announce that the merger with DS Burstall LLP is now complete and the DS Burstall office in Calgary will now be known as DS Lawyers as of January 1, 2022.

"We have been very pleased with the process of integrating our team into DS Lawyers Canada. We were confident that this merger would benefit our clients while driving our growth, and the results have exceeded our expectations. We have improved our financial performance and have added key members to our team to further solidify our strengths and position in the Canadian legal landscape. As our integration with DS Lawyers is completed, we will be able to leverage off our mutual strengths and we expect our growth to accelerate over the coming years," said Robert Verbuck, Managing Partner of DS Lawyers in Calgary.

Many of DS Lawyers' clients have benefited from the strategic focus of DS Burstall's team of skilled professionals with extensive expertise and experience in business law, corporate finance, capital markets and securities regulation, mergers and acquisitions, corporate law and governance, employment law, dispute resolution, banking law, energy law and cannabis law. Meanwhile DS Burstall's clients now have access to the extensive expertise of the DS legal professionals in several specialties including tax, commercial law, real estate and financial services, across Canada and internationally.

With this merger, the lawyers, paralegals, legal assistants and support staff who make up the outstanding DS Lawyers team in Calgary will have access to a large and diverse structure of professional legal resources in Canada and internationally, as well as state-of-the-art systems and technology and high-quality administrative support services.

"The arrival of DS Lawyers in Calgary marks another milestone in our development plan. DS Lawyers is growing rapidly across Canada as we offer boutique firms that are leaders in their communities and areas of expertise the opportunity to join a Canadian and international organization of legal professionals who share innovative and solution-oriented thinking, similar values, and a constant focus on meeting and exceeding the needs and expectations of today's and tomorrow's dynamic businesses in Canada and around the world," said Richard Laramée, Chairman of the Board of DS Lawyers Canada.

About DS Avocats – DS lawyers:

DS Avocats was founded in 2007 in Quebec City and joined the DS Group in 2013. With six offices in Canada, located in Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver, the firm specializes in business law, mainly in mergers and acquisitions, financing and taxation. Its multidisciplinary team offers a full range of legal services across Canada to a diverse and international clientele. Worldwide, DS Avocats has more than 400 business law practitioners in 24 offices, located in 13 countries on four continents. For more information: www.dsavocats.com

