Locanabio to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locanabio, Inc., a genetic medicines company developing therapeutics for patients with severe neuromuscular, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases, today announced that Jim Burns, PhD, chief executive officer, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. ET. Dr. Burns will provide an overview of the company's proprietary RNA targeting CORRECTx™ platform and an update on recent program developments and company operations.
A live webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the company's website at https://locanabio.com/news/#events. The webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.
About Locanabio, Inc.
Locanabio is a leader in developing a new class of genetic medicines that has the potential to significantly improve the lives of patients with devastating genetic diseases by correcting the message of disease-causing RNA. Our proprietary platform, CORRECTx™, uses gene therapy to deliver RNA-binding protein systems that can be engineered to selectively manipulate disease-causing RNA by multiple mechanisms. Our systems are designed to provide a durable therapy with a single administration without altering a cell's DNA. Locanabio's CORRECTx platform has applications across a range of tissues and diseases and we are currently advancing programs in neurodegenerative, neuromuscular and retinal diseases. For more information, visit www.locanabio.com.
Media Contact
Jenna Urban
Berry & Company
jurban@berrypr.com
+1-212-253-8881
SOURCE Locanabio, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.