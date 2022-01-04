Merlin Law Group Hosting Two Town Halls For Residents Affected By Hurricane Ida

KENNER, La. AND METAIRIE, La., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merlin Law Group will be hosting two more informative town hall events for Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Ida. Residents can come and ask questions about their claim and hear from experienced property insurance litigation attorneys.
The first town hall will be:
Tuesday, January 11 from 6-8 p.m.
Kenner Seafood
3140 Loyola Drive
Kenner, LA 70065
The second town hall will be:
Wednesday, January 12 from 6-8 p.m.
Bobby Herbert's Cajun Cannon
4101 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Metairie, LA 70002
Food will be provided for attendees and Michael Duffy, Merlin Law Group's Managing and Lead Trial Attorney, will be the guest speaker. Mr. Duffy has decades of experience with litigating property insurance cases, including hurricane damage claims. Attendees will also be able to discuss their claims with Lucas Morehouse, local Merlin Law Group attorney.
While many of these claims are still being processed, Merlin Law Group encourages affected residents to learn about what options are available to them and what to expect throughout the claim process. As a leading authority in property insurance law, Merlin Law Group knows how insurance companies operate and how to assist policyholders seeking recovery.
Merlin Law Group has a Hurricane Checklist with helpful information and there will be take-home materials for attendees detailing multiple aspects of the insurance claim process.
Policyholders with Hurricane Ida damage claims can receive a free consultation on their case through Merlin Law Group's website.
About Merlin Law Group: Merlin Law Group has been dedicated to representing governmental, commercial, and residential policyholders with their property insurance disputes for over 35 years. Founder Chip Merlin published Pay Up!, a book detailing how policyholders can avoid a second disaster with their insurance company. As The Policyholder's Advocate™, Merlin Law Group is committed to helping policyholders nationwide.
SOURCE Merlin Law Group, P.A.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.