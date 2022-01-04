Valued to be $176.6 Billion by 2026, Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Gears, Drives and Speed Changers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.



Global Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market to Reach US$176.6 Billion by the Year 2026

Gears, drives, and speed changers are important manufacturing parts and components, critical to production of a range of machinery and equipment. While gears and gearboxes help in increasing or decreasing speed, transmitting power or changing the direction or position of a rotating axis, gear drives are mechanical devices used to alter the speed, torque and direction of rotating shafts. Speed changers, on the other hand, are gear assemblies that are made using gears as an integral basis, and include speed enhancers and speed reducers. Increasing automotive production due to recovering world economy from the pandemic and faster demand growth and manufacturing output in developing countries constitute the primary factors driving growth for the market for gear technology. Shift towards more energy-efficient units like the seven and eight speed automatic transmissions also drives market growth. Fast growing prominence of solar and wind energy also contribute to increased sales of gears globally. Increase in demand for finished products also increases manufacturer investments on a range of production machinery, thus driving demand for machinery parts production of which also warrants gears, drives, and speed changers. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on product innovations and enhancements that can meet technology challenges to deliver better performance, yet at a reasonable cost. Newer techniques such as traction drives, hydraulic systems and electric gears, have made a remarkable foray into the industry.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers estimated at US$133.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$176.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$136.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.8% share of the global Gears, Drives and Speed Changers market. Automotive market is the largest revenue contributor for the combined market of gears, drives and speed changers. Production of automobiles too will grow at a steady pace with excellent increases in developing markets offsetting significant declines in developed markets. Steady increase in automotive production as a result of increase in demand in these developing markets will fuel demand especially for OEM gears and gear drives.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $36.1 Billion by 2026

The Gears, Drives and Speed Changers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 19.1% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$36.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. With many large companies from developed markets such as US and Europe increasingly setting up their manufacturing base in low cost destinations such as China and India and carrying out their production operations from there, or outsourcing their manufacturing operations to regional manufacturers in low cost destinations such as China and India, the sales contribution of Asia-Pacific in the global market has been on the rise. Export demand for low cost gears, drives and speed changers from Asian countries to developed market has also been on the rise thus driving growth in the regional market. Lower per capita vehicle ownership is another major factor driving automobile demand and production in these nations, thus fueling market prospects for these components.

Industrial Segment to Reach $30.1 Billion by 2026

A growing number of industries are adopting automation to circumvent the problem of growing labor costs and also for increasing production efficiencies and reducing costs of production. Labor costs have been rising steadily across the world owing to continuous economic growth. All these factors constitute the key driving forces behind growth for the industrial gearboxes market. In the global Industrial (End-Use) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$23.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.5 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period. More



