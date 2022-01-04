Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on January 20th, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation UMPQ, parent company of Umpqua Bank, today announced that it will host its fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Thursday, January 20th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET). During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial results, which are expected to be released after the market closes on January 19th, 2022. There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation.
To join the call, please dial (866) 440-7407 ten minutes prior to the start time and enter conference ID: 3384189. A re-broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID 3384189. The earnings conference call will also be available as an audiocast, which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations page at https://www.umpquabank.com/investor-relations/.
About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation UMPQ is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.
SOURCE Umpqua Holdings Corporation
