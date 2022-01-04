futureWork Insurance Solutions partners with Service Lloyds for tech-enabled MGA to reduce workplace injuries and lower the cost of Workers' Compensation Insurance

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- futureWork Insurance Solutions (futureWork), a tech enabled MGA reimagining Workers' Comp insurance announced today a new partnership with Service Lloyds Insurance Company (Service Lloyds). Service Lloyds is a nationwide, privately held workers' compensation insurer that has been offering insurance solutions for over thirty years.
The futureWork MGA is leading the way toward a more compelling and comprehensive workers compensation solution by integrating altumAI's cutting edge software that predicts individual worker risk, provides mobile enabled incident reporting, and delivers digital coaching and training materials. altumAI's software combined with Tangram Insurance Services' (Tangram Insurance) niche-based underwriting, rewards overall improved safety with lower workers compensation rates.
"We are thrilled to partner with Service Lloyds; an AM Best 'A' rated insurer who recognizes that a technology enabled solution to create a safer work environment in real time can play a vital role in the efficiency and profitability of organizations," said Rekha Skantharaja, of futureWork Insurance Solutions. "Together we are dedicated to improving policyholders' safety program(s), reducing workplace injuries, and lowering Workers' Compensation costs though our tech-enabled MGA."
"Service Lloyds is excited to build on our relationship with Tangram and futureWork," said Jacob Clymer, Chief Operating Officer. "Our value-based dedication to employer safety and futureWork's cutting edge technology provides an enhanced solution to employers and the industry."
futureWork's initial focus is the agricultural sector and they are working closely with select broker partners to provide exclusive access to their competitive insurance and safety technology. To find out how your brokerage can join futureWork; apply to be appointed by visiting:
https://futureworkinsurance.com/get_appointed/
For further information on either company or to speak to us, please call Ashely Deal
About futureWork Insurance Solutions
futureWork Insurance Solutions Integrates the altumAI technology with Tangram's insurance program expertise to create an insurance outcome that improves the insured's experience, enhances safety culture, and reduces losses and the associated costs. www.futureWorkinsruance.com
About Service Lloyds
Service Lloyds is a nationwide privately owned company specializing in workers compensation and rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best. The company's approach involves not only providing agents and policyholders with a quality workers compensation product, but also with the support and personal service that makes Service Lloyds a leader in the industry.
Ashely Deal
futureWork Insurance Solutions
Chief Marketing Officer
info@futureWorkInsurance.com
Laura Farmer
Service Lloyds Insurance Company
Director of Business Development
Laura.farmer@servicelloyds.com
SOURCE futureWork Insurance Solutions
